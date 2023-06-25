SONOMA — The St. Helena Little League 8-10 All-Star baseball team outscored Sonoma by four runs after the first inning, but a quick seven-spot by the hosts proved too much to overcome as Sonoma prevailed 11-8 in a District 53 Tournament opener on Saturday.

“We had a rough start,” St. Helena manager Jeff Blaum said of his team, which committed six errors.

Starting pitcher Mateo Blanton was pulled after giving up four runs. Cayetano Segura relieved and gave up three more runs in the first and two in the second. Tommy Fisher, Piotr Larson and Bodhi Abiouness combined to give up just two runs in the final four frames.

“Mateo pitched really well. We made a couple of mistakes behind him. For most of these kids, it was their first All-Star game, so they were nervous and we missed a couple of plays that we should have made.”

Sonoma committed only one error, but St. Helena out-hit the hosts 5-4 and drew 11 walks while its five pitchers gave up only four walks.

“Sonoma is a very experienced team,” Blaum said. “The majority of its kids play up a level and they are the favorite to win the tournament, so I’m really proud of our effort and that we didn’t give up. I’m really proud of how they came out here and played today.”

St. Helena came back with single runs in the second and fourth innings before making a game of it with three runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings.

All 12 St. Helena players contributed at the plate.

Fisher went 2 for 3 with a double, Ezra Williams was 1 for 2 with two RBI and a walk, Nico Leonardini went 1 for 2 with a walk and RBI, Blanton was 1 for 3 with a run scored, Liam Gastelum walked twice and a run scored and RBI, Max Heil scored a run and drove in a run, Larson walked twice and scored twice, Bodhi Abuouness walked twice and scored once, Melo Hurtado and Hudson Baxter each drove in a run, and Vance Taylor and Segura each drew a walk.

St. Helena will try to carry its late-game momentum into the losers-bracket of the double-elimination tournament when it takes on Fairfield Pacific at 5:30 p.m. Monday. That winner will play Sunday’s Napa American-Sonoma loser at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The St. Helena staff also includes coaches Tony Leonardini and Joe Blanton, a former 14-year Major League pitcher who played his first five seasons for the A’s.

Visit the District 53 All-Star Tournaments page at bit.ly/3r5zM5C for more information.

Dave Mosher contributed to this story.

