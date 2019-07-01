AMERICAN CANYON — The Napa National 10-11-12 All-Star baseball team moved into the winners-bracket semifinals of the Little League District 53 Tournament with a 12-6 win over host American Canyon on Sunday.
Napa National manager Eric Bradford’s team advanced to face Napa American at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the double-elimination tournament.
“I was very pleased with my team today,” he said. “Our hitting was on spot again. We had some key hits by Henry Meyers, who crushed a ball to left-center – hitting my truck – and Christian Meineke hit his third home run of the tournament, crushing it to right-center.
“Our pitching was solid today. Our (five) walks were a little difficult, but we battled through that and we played an all-around solid game.”
Napa National opened the game with a four-run rally as Lucas Henry doubled, Meineke and Tyler Bradford walked, and Meyer and Dylan Chatham singled – all with no outs.
American Canyon starting pitcher Jaedon Mendoza regrouped to strike out the No. 6, No. 7 and No. 8 hitters to get out of the inning. American Canyon’s Andre Lopez hit a one-out single in the bottom half but was stranded.
Napa National made it 6-0 in the top of the second when the first two batters walked and scored on a Meineke double. Once again, Mendoza retired the next three batters to avoid further damage and finished his two-inning stint with five strikeouts.
American Canyon got on the board in the bottom of the second, pulling to within 6-4 when Phoenix Perry, Royce Hall and Aiden Fine walked, Bradley Keffer singled and Lorenzo Caoile (2 for 4) doubled with one out. But back-to-back popups ended the rally.
A walk, two hit batters and an error led to two more Napa National runs in the third.
Meyer led off the fourth with his solo homer. Chatham followed with a single and Grayson Frye by getting hit by a pitch. Two batters later, Mason Bartlett tripled to make it 11-4.
Meineke’s homer led off the fifth and capped Napa National’s offensive barrage.
American Canyon answered with its longest rally of the afternoon. Caoile singled and Lopez walked and both scored. After an out, Tyler Tran and Perry also walked, but were stranded.
American Canyon manager Rob Hall’s team will play next in a losers-bracket semifinal at noon Thursday, hoping for some early fireworks from its offense on the Fourth of July after being held to three hits in its opener.
“It was a good game,” Hall said “Napa played hard and hit the ball really well. We made a couple of errors early in the game that hurt us for some runs, but I liked how we battled back and tried to keep it close.
“Napa played a good game. They pitched well and hit the ball well, with two home runs. I’ve got to give them a lot of credit. They’re a good team, a very good hitting team.”