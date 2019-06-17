CORDELIA — Napa’s Reliable Refrigeration advanced in the Little League Baseball District 53 Tournament of Champions for the Major Division (ages 10-12) Sunday with a 10-6 win that eliminated American Canyon’s Cole's Chop House.
The game was tied 4-4 after four innings but timely hitting, solid defense and stellar relief pitching guided Napa to the win.
“Good pitching and defense has been our ‘M.O.’ all year,” said Napa manager BJ Pieratt. “We never gave up the lead. We just kept grinding and got the win.”
Although admittedly not at his best, winning pitcher Miles Henry went four complete innings striking out six and scattering seven hits. He also aided his own cause with two hits, including a two-run double to the right field fence in the top of sixth.
Even with the key knock, Henry says he prefers pitching over hitting.
“I like hearing my teammates cheering for me,” he said. “I relied mainly on fastballs today but I also threw a couple of changeups. I think my two-seam fastball was more accurate than my four-seamer.”
Added Pieratt: “It’s been a long season and Miles has pitched a lot of games, but Miles always finds a way to dig deep.”
The Napa manager also complimented reliever Diego Hernandez, who went two innings to get the save. In his two innings of work, he gave up no earned runs and two hit while striking out three and walking none.
“He shut the door,” Pieratt said.
On the other side, American Canyon manager Rob Hall was proud of his team’s effort.
“Before the game we asked our kids to compete today and they did that,” he said. “We battled back and tied the game but Napa got the big hits when they needed them. You have to credit them for that.”
“We deserved to be here,” said American Canyon starting pitcher Royce Hall, “but I got a little tired towards the end and they hit the ball well.”
American Canyon jumped out to a 1-0 lead with an unearned run in the bottom of the first after singles by Hall, Frank Daniels and Luke Landaverde. But Napa came right back in the top of the second to score two runs and take the lead for good. Sparking the rally were Henry, Jack Keller and Ruben Sanchez.
Napa increased its lead to 4-1 in the top of the third thanks to a two-run, two-out single by Adir Yildez.
But just when things looked to be getting out of hand, American Canyon plated three runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 4-4.
Matthew Schmaling got things started with a leadoff single, Hall got aboard thanks to an infield error and Aiden Fine loaded the bases when he was hit by a pitch. A sacrifice fly by Lorenzo Caoile brought home Schmaling, and Frank Daniels’ single plated Hall. Fine would score the tying run thanks to a wild throw on an attempted steal.
Napa then took the lead back convincingly in the top of the fifth with four runs thanks to Hernandez’s RBI double, an RBI single by Keller and the aforementioned two-run double by Henry. The winning side padded its lead to 10-4 in the top of the sixth.
Despite being touched for two unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth, Hernandez struck out the side to preserve the win for the Napa side.
For Napa’s Reliable Refrigeration, Lucas Henry and brother Miles had two hits apiece, with Jack Keller also adding two hits. Also hitting safely for Napa were Schweiky, Hernandez, Yildez and Sanchez.
American Canyon was led by Hall, Daniels and Schmaling who each had two hits. Also adding hits were Fine, Landaverde and Jackson.
American Canyon starter Royce Hall went five complete innings giving up seven earned runs on eight hits, while walking one and striking out four. Reliever Lorenzo Caoile pitched one complete inning giving up one earned run on one hit and two walks.
Napa’s Reliable Refrigeration returns to action next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in a second round game against Napa’s Jimmy Vassar at the Tri-Valley Fields in Cordelia.