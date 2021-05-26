Dressage: Kimball Riese, 83, set for century ride aboard Freckles, 22

At a time when many folks her age are happy taking it easy at home, 83-year-old Napa equestrian Marion Kimball Riese seems to have found her key to healthy bliss in the age-old equestrian art of dressage.
“The physical part of riding teaches you to do certain things that are really good for your body, being in the right position so that you and the horse are in sequence,” she said. “Your posture is set. You have to think sequencing — little things here, little things there. It’s really so good for you mentally. I do have to work on my memory all the time now. At times when I think I might click a bit slow, it clicks in. You can force it to click in.”
Her doctors agree and wish more of their patients were as active as she is.
On Saturday at Christiane Noelting Dressage Center, located between Vacaville and Dixon, er one hundred is a century ride in Vacaville, in dressage gallantry, Kimball Riese will ride atop 22-year old horse Freckles in a once-in-a-lifetime “century” ride — which is where the age of the horse and rider must equal 100 years or more.
Dressage is a performance of a prescribed series of movements ridden in an arena that is evaluated by judges.
Kimball Riese and Freckles will be the only century combination in the event, said barn owner Christiane Noelting.
“They don’t come around all that often — very, very few in the whole United States,” Noelting said. “Thrilled that she’s such a decent rider.”
Kimball Riese conceded that at her age, things like jumping are out of the question.
She credits her grandfather and her German roots for spurring her to great things. A descendent of W.W. Kimball, founder of Kimball Piano Company, Kimball Riese said she “just took my German self and kept on going. My grandparents would be really pleased about that.”
As a youngster, there was always one horse nearby — her grandfather’s plow horse.
“In my grandparents’ house, in every single room, there was a picture of ‘the hunt,’ because that’s what everybody did,” said Kimball Riese. “My grandfather raised the hounds for the hunt.”
When they were done playing outside, they’d play inside.
“We had one piano in one house,” Kimball Riese said. “Family members from around the neighborhood would all come to play.”
She didn’t ride much as a youngster.
“What we used to do is, my grandfather would grab all his grandchildren who happened to be there that day, he’d put us all on the back of the plow horse, and we’d all go out and come back in with the plow horse.”
She rides regularly with Freckles and Romina C — which is ranked eighth in the state, and which Marion will show in June.
At about 15 hands, Romina C is perfect for Marion’s petite build.
“First horse I’ve had that when you mount, she shows you right where to sit,” Kimball Riese said. “She wriggles you right into place and away you go. She’s great.”
At the barn, she brushes Freckles, places protective wraps along the lower part of her legs, and cleans out her hooves — just like her grandfather taught her.
“Healthy hooves, healthy horse,” she declared. “When Freckles sees me arrive, she knows just who I am and why I’m here, and she knows that I have treats for her.”
Additional health measures include shoe changes, vaccinations and teeth cleaning. The grooming isn’t just for looks, but for the health of the horse.
“Like a bicycle,” said Noelting, “you can’t just take it out and then not take care of it. It’s the same for the animals.”
Kimball Riese double-checked the saddle, reins and bridle while walking the short distance to the covered open air arena.
“The last thing you check is the girth,” she said. “Any rider will tell you that sometimes they forget to check the girth, and the whole thing comes falling down.”
Her flexibility isn’t what it used to be, so she uses a mounting stool to get into the saddle.
“With my age and all, I do have to be a little bit more careful,” she said.
She guided Freckles to the stool and gingerly climbed up three steps. Freckles moved away a good two feet, so Kimball Riese stepped back down, moved the stool closer and began to step up. The mare moved away again. This time, Freckles got a light tap from her whip. The horse lowered her head as if to say, “I’m sorry. I’m done messing with you.”
Kimball Riese stepped back up onto the stool, lifted her left foot into the stirrup, and swung her right leg up and over into position. She’s never had an accident on the back of a horse, and hasn’t broken a bone in her body.
“I don’t fall off horses,” she said.
Lettered posters placed along the walls of the arena are guideposts in training. On a corner bench, Noelting sat with her microphone.
“All right, Marion," she said, "lean back a little more, hands together, nice and tall. OK, down center line, halt, salute. Very good! Sitting trot, proceed to the working trot. Good job.”
Kimball Riese rode taut and straight while Freckles seemed to just be along for the ride, even as she paid attention to her work.
“OK, Marion, on the diagonal. Good,” Noelting said. “Check your stirrups a little bit. Good. Sit tall, salute, you’re home. Excellent!”
Grateful for the day’s training and ready to call it a day, Kimball Riese said her time at the barn wouldn’t be the same without the supportive team there.
“Christiane’s extraordinary,” she said. “She does an outstanding job, from the children all the way through. To think that she has stayed with me, at my age, and got me to this point, is truly amazing.”
Kimball Riese admitted her biggest joy in riding is the fulfillment she receives.
“It’s a lot of hard work, and it pays off. The physical part feeds the mental, and the mental feeds the physical,” she said.
She said she returns home from riding most days feeling great.
“Another day, it’s as if the horse just doesn’t want to do it,” she added, “as if the horse is saying, ‘You should have just left me in the stall — I wasn’t planning anything today.’”
