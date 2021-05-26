Dressage: Kimball Riese, 83, set for century ride aboard Freckles, 22

At a time when many folks her age are happy taking it easy at home, 83-year-old Napa equestrian Marion Kimball Riese seems to have found her key to healthy bliss in the age-old equestrian art of dressage.

“The physical part of riding teaches you to do certain things that are really good for your body, being in the right position so that you and the horse are in sequence,” she said. “Your posture is set. You have to think sequencing — little things here, little things there. It’s really so good for you mentally. I do have to work on my memory all the time now. At times when I think I might click a bit slow, it clicks in. You can force it to click in.”

Her doctors agree and wish more of their patients were as active as she is.

On Saturday at Christiane Noelting Dressage Center, located between Vacaville and Dixon, er one hundred is a century ride in Vacaville, in dressage gallantry, Kimball Riese will ride atop 22-year old horse Freckles in a once-in-a-lifetime “century” ride — which is where the age of the horse and rider must equal 100 years or more.

Dressage is a performance of a prescribed series of movements ridden in an arena that is evaluated by judges.