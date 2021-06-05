Noelting shouted to Kimball Riese to sit back and pull back. Once Kimball Riese was safely in charge again, applause was once again in the air.

“I made two mistakes today,” she said later while brushing and cooling down her pony. “I should have known better on that one turn. The good thing is I cantered at A where I was supposed to and trotted at C, and the judges were so gracious. They probably don’t get to see that century ride very often, either, you know.”

Kimball Riese unbraided Freckles’ mane and walked him to the open stables, where he joined a few other horses. The derby scribe, who had recorded what Noelting said to Kimball Riese during the competition for judging purposes, pulled up on her horse to chat with Kimball Riese.

“Was that fun or what?” she said. “I scribe so much, and you — your hands were so steady, your geometry was amazing, and Freckles ... he sees the long side, and goes ‘whooooh.’ It was so much fun to watch. I’m really glad I was here to see you.”

After a full morning, former kindergarten teacher Kimball Riese sat down to lunch and learned about her scores. She was elated that they were very favorable, an average of 6.74 out of 8 — or, in grade school parlance, 84.25%, the highest score in her class.