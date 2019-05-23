When you’ve just completed the hardest race of your life and you’re hungry for more, you’re probably in the right sport.
That was how Michaela Daw felt in April after competing in the ITU Duathlon World Championships in Pontevedra, Spain.
The 2010 Vintage High graduate and placing first among United States women ages 25-29 and 10th in the world for that age group. She also qualified for next year’s World Championships in the Netherlands.
In duathlon, racers start with a stretch of running, transfer to their bikes for a cycling leg, then finish with another running leg.
“The race was the hardest of my career,” Daw said. “I am more determined to come back stronger and faster next year. I am more motivated and humbled than ever.”
Daw, after playing two seasons of JV basketball for the Crushers, didn’t play as a junior but came back as a senior. While she was running to get in shape for her last season, her dad, Brian, became an avid cyclist. She began riding with him and then, in 2013, was able to combine the two workouts when she discovered duathlon. When she made her duathlon debut in 2016 and took first place.
She qualified for this year’s worlds by placing in the top five of her age and gender group at the USA Duathlon National Championships last April in Greenville, South Carolina. She had earned the trip to nationals by placing among the top three at a sanctioned event in California.
At the duathlon worlds, accompanied by “my trusty Sherpa, my dad,” Daw was one of some 700 athletes competing for Team USA over the course of seven days in various races.
“I am proud to be a part of such an amazing and inspirational group,” she said.
Her sprint duathlon started and ended with 5K runs, with 20 miles of cycling in between.
“The hardest part of the race was the climbs,” she recalled. “The cycling was six miles of uphill from the very start. The run was switchbacks through the oldest part of Pontevedra. Although I am the first-ranked American in my age group, I was humbled by the speed of the other teams. The Great Britain team was fast and executed their races perfectly.”
Daw was able to pick up some pointers during the week.
“I was humbled speaking to other athletes from the 52 countries that were represented. Learning about how athletes train, eat sleep and balance life and racing was inspiring,” she said. “It didn’t seem to matter where we were from or how old we were. Having racing as a common ground was enough to connect us.
“I am so inspired and excited to see how the next year of racing and training goes, leading up to Worlds 2020 in Netherlands. I have some new ideas and goals since returning from Worlds. It was an experience I will never forget. I am so thankful to Team USA for the support, guidance and hugs. There is no other country I’d rather represent.”
Pontevedra is in the northwest region of Galicia, close to the Portugal border and on the coast.
Concerts were held nightly for locals and athletes.
“The people there were very hospitable and aside from soccer, triathlon is their favorite sport,” said Daw. “They were honored to host us and show us their love for our sport. The Parade of Nations, where all 52 countries carried their flag through the streets, was held the day before the race. It was amazing, in today’s world, to see everyone cheer for everyone. It felt like the world was truly one and connected through a passion for triathlon.
“Competing on the world stage was an honor. I am thankful for all the support from home and thankful for the opportunity to compete next year.”
Daw has been working as a nursing assistant at Adventist Health St. Helena and as a cosmetologist while finishing prerequisites for nursing school. She hopes to attend the registered nurse program at Pacific Union College.
She also competes in triathlons, which involves swimming, cycling and running. Her next one will be in June, the Ironman 70.3 Victoria in British Columbia.