Eighth-Grade Girls Basketball: St. Apollinaris undefeated in final year of CYO

After two years of no organized youth basketball, and for most of these girls, two years of not even touching a basketball, the St. Apollinaris eighth-grade girls basketball team came out in full force for its final year of Catholic Youth Organization action.
Five players on the team had been playing CYO together since the fourth grade, three had been on the team for a couple of seasons, and three were newcomers, but all 11 were integral parts of its winning season.
This team, coached by Conrad Alvarez, Christina Pearson and Lindsay Keller, ran a motion offense that led to a number of scoring opportunities by the post players. Most impressive was how it played man-to-man and help defense and jumped passing lanes. That resulted in steals and fast-break layups, which was how the team scored the majority of its points.
“These girls gave their all this season, pushing each other and giving 110% at practice and working together as unselfish players during games,” Pearson said. “After the initial three games of the season were cancelled, these girls made sure to take the remaining seven games by storm. In five of the seven games, the team outscored the opponent by more than 30 points.”
Pearson said nine of the players will attend Vintage High School in 2022-23, and the remaining two will attend Justin-Siena.
