 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eighth-Grade Girls Basketball

Eighth-Grade Girls Basketball: St. Apollinaris undefeated in final year of CYO

St. Apollinaris eighth-grader girls basketball team

The St. Apollinaris eighth-grader girls basketball team included, back row from left, Noelle Rofkhar, Kendall Bawden, Grace Geitner, Elinor Travers, front row, Olivia Poljanec, Savannah Poljanec, Brooklyn Perez, Lauren Keller, Cienna Alvarez and, not pictured, Dylan Zapolski and Paige Gibbs.

 Submitted photo

After two years of no organized youth basketball, and for most of these girls, two years of not even touching a basketball, the St. Apollinaris eighth-grade girls basketball team came out in full force for its final year of Catholic Youth Organization action.

Five players on the team had been playing CYO together since the fourth grade, three had been on the team for a couple of seasons, and three were newcomers, but all 11 were integral parts of its winning season.

This team, coached by Conrad Alvarez, Christina Pearson and Lindsay Keller, ran a motion offense that led to a number of scoring opportunities by the post players. Most impressive was how it played man-to-man and help defense and jumped passing lanes. That resulted in steals and fast-break layups, which was how the team scored the majority of its points.

“These girls gave their all this season, pushing each other and giving 110% at practice and working together as unselfish players during games,” Pearson said. “After the initial three games of the season were cancelled, these girls made sure to take the remaining seven games by storm. In five of the seven games, the team outscored the opponent by more than 30 points.”

People are also reading…

Pearson said nine of the players will attend Vintage High School in 2022-23, and the remaining two will attend Justin-Siena.

Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CIF NorCal Regional Div. IV Boys Basketball Playoffs: Justin-Siena in final after rallying past Enterprise 66-57 in overtime

CIF NorCal Regional Div. IV Boys Basketball Playoffs: Justin-Siena in final after rallying past Enterprise 66-57 in overtime

The Justin-Siena boys basketball team extended its first-ever Northern California Regional playoff run with a 66-57 upset of top-seeded Enterprise in Redding on Saturday night. The fourth-seeded Braves will visit No. 3 seed Liberty Ranch of Galt at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the NorCal title and a chance to play for the state title next Saturday night at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Watch Now: Related Video

Paralympic torch bearer gets bionic arm to carry Olympic icon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News