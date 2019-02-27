The 41st annual Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon and Half Marathon will feature formidable fields of elite athletes on Sunday, a throng of 4,200-plus entrants highlighted by two past NVM champions.
The elite women’s field for the event’s inaugural half marathon race (13.1 miles) is particularly solid. Among the entrants is three-time NVM champion Devon Yanko, 36, of San Anselmo. Formerly known as Devon Crosby-Helms, she set the NVM women’s course record of two hours, 39 minutes, and 37 seconds in 2012.
Yanko is perhaps best known as an ultramarathon runner, competing in races longer than the traditional 26.2-mile marathon. She has competed five times on the U.S. national 100-kilometer team, including the gold medal-winning women’s team at the 2009 100K World Championships in Belgium. Yanko is running the half marathon event at NVM as a tune-up for the April 28 London Marathon.
“The Napa Valley Marathon is one of my favorite races,” Yanko said. “The course is beautiful and works well for me. I like rolling hills and I’ve always felt like the event showcases some of the best parts of the wine country. I’m really excited by my marathon training right now. I’m going after a personal-record time at London, so the Napa Valley Half Marathon is a great fast effort to help with my lead-up into that race.”
Additional contenders for the female half marathon crown include Jenny Kadavy, Samantha Diaz and Clara Peterson.
Kadavy, a 36-year-old Clayton resident, was the 2014 NVM female champion. Her winning time of 2:40:47 that year qualified her for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials. She recently placed second at this year’s Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Half Marathon on Feb. 3 in 1:17:52.
Diaz, a 27-year-old resident of Jackson, Wyoming, owns a personal best of 1:17:40 for the half marathon distance and a 4:40 for one mile.
Peterson, a 35-year-old Corte Madera resident, was known as Clara Horowitz when she was an All-American in track and field and cross country at Duke University and earned Athlete of the Year honors there in 2006. Since then, as a prolific racer on the roads and trails, she has scored wins in a number of California’s most competitive races – all while raising four children with husband Jeff. Her personal best half marathon time of 1:12:49 was recorded in 2012. More recently, she won the San Francisco Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon in 1:18:52.
The half marathon field on the men’s side is chock full of contenders who will vie for victory. Top entrants include Lupe Cabada, Chandler Kemp and Jonathan Briskman.
Cabada, a 27-year-old Reno resident, is certainly familiar with the full NVM course after racing solidly on it three times previously. His best NVM finish was fourth place in 2017 with a time of 2:37:35. His all-time personal best performance at the half marathon distance is 1:09:17.
Kemp, a 29-year-old from Palo Alto, clocked a third-place time of 1:09:30 at the 2018 Silicon Valley Half Marathon.
Briskman, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, recorded his personal-best half marathon time of 1:07:12 in 2017.
Among the runners to watch in the full, 26.2-mile marathon on Sunday will be Liza Reichert, Sarah Hallas and Zack Sims.
Reichert, 31, comes in well prepared following a solid victory at last month’s San Francisco Half Marathon, where the Los Altos Hills resident’s winning time of 1:16:41 set a personal record. In 2015, Reichert set her 26.2-mile personal best of 2:42:24 at the very competitive California International Marathon in Sacramento, placing 14th among females and qualifying for the 2016 U.S. Women’s Olympic Marathon Trials.
Reichert’s primary goal for this year’s NVM is to qualify for the 2020 U.S. Women’s Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta.
“This will be my first attempt at the marathon distance since giving birth to my daughter, Madeline, about a year ago,” she said. “I had my best cross country season to date this past fall, and set a 5K personal best of 16:32 on the roads. I haven’t raced a marathon since the 2016 Olympic Trials, but my training has been going well, and I’m optimistic that I can go sub 2:45:00 at Napa.”
Outside of running, Reichert works as a clinical researcher in the field of neonatology – newborn medicine – at Stanford University and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital.
Hallas, a 39-year-old Cotati resident, returns to the NVM following runner-up performances there in 2005 and 2018. Her time of 2:51:01 at last year’s NVM marks her personal best at the 26.2-mile marathon distance.
“I’m really excited to return to Napa for my 34th marathon and race the beautiful and fast course again,” Hallas said. “I’ve been able to get in more training miles than ever in preparation for the race and can’t wait to see how it goes. I’m looking forward to some fast competition, since several ladies are hoping to grab the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials ‘B’ qualifying standard. I’m hoping they’ll push me to a new personal record and a top five finish. Local races are always my favorite and Napa never disappoints.”
Making his 26.2-mile racing debut will be Sims, a 25-year-old Atlanta resident. The University of Georgia graduate owns personal bests of 3:47 for 1,500 meters, 14:07 for 5,000 meters, and 29:56 for 10,000 meters.