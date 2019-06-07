St. John’s Lutheran School held its annual Sports Awards night Monday and handed this year’s Eagle Awards to eighth-graders Emery Messenger and Hunter Bledsoe.
Student athletes from kindergarten through eighth grade were recognized for their participation in volleyball, basketball, and track and field. Students who achieved the Presidential and National Physical Fitness Awards were also recognized.
Each year, at the culmination of the evening, selected students are presented with the Eagle Award, which recognizes those qualities in an individual athlete that St. John’s feels best exemplifies the goals of the athletic program at the school.
It is much more than an athletic award. It’s a statement about attitude, effort and focus – both on and off the court/field. It reflects a commitment to doing your best no matter what the situation may be. It’s being a true student athlete.
Messenger and Bledsoe stood out this year, not only to coaches and staff members but to opposing coaches, officials and athletic directors, as well.