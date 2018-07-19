The Napa Valley Crushers dropped the opening game of the Joe DiMaggio Baseball State Tournament to the Half Moon Bay Birdmen, 7-3, on Thursday evening at Cleve Borman Field.
On a hot summer night, Napa’s under-19 team started off strong but was ultimately doomed by four key errors that directly resulted in runs for Half Moon Bay.
“We came out and put up a good fight,” Napa head coach Jose Rodriguez said. “In the end, the errors and walks got us.”
The Crushers opened the scoring in the top of the second inning when center fielder Nathan Avila knocked a two-out shot into left field to plate Calvin Snider and give his team a 1-0 lead.
The early lead wouldn’t last long, however, as a pair of errors in the bottom of the second inning helped the Birdmen grab a 2-1 lead.
Demetrio Martin, the Crushers’ only 19-year-old, got the start and put up an uneven performance on the mound. His unorthodox side-arm style yielded some positive results and hard throws, but he walked five batters.
The Birdmen capitalized on some of his errant throws and showed off some elite baserunning, stealing a whopping 10 bags on the day.
Martin finished the day with 3 2/3 innings pitched with four strikeouts while allowing four runs, two of which were earned.
“He didn’t get as much support as he needed from his fielders,” Rodriguez explained. “In his three innings there were four errors in the field, which mentally got to him.”
The Birdmen countered with 16-year-old Dwyer Lewis, whose calm demeanor provided stark contrast to Martin’s fiery personality.
Dwyer pitched well, rebounding after giving up three hits in the first inning. He finished with a solid five innings pitched, allowing two earned runs and striking out none.
Martin and the Crushers found themselves in another jam in the third inning with runners at second and third with only one out. But a clutch strikeout and a spectacular diving catch from shortstop Daniel Jacinto thwarted a potentially big inning for the Birdmen.
Jacinto’s diving catch would wind up being one of Napa’s only positive defensive plays, however, as a pair of throwing errors on a single play allowed two runs to score in the fourth inning.
After the play, Martin was sent to the bench with his team trailing 5-1.
Napa went on to score a run in each of the fifth and seventh innings, but never seriously threatened Half Moon Bay the rest of the way.
With a solid lead, the Birdmen turned to David Luis Nieves to pitch the final two innings. At only 14 years old, Nieves is the youngest player in the U-19 tournament, but fared pretty well through two innings of work while allowing three hits and one earned run.
Riley Jacobson went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Jacinto was 2 for 2 with a walk to lead the way at the plate for Napa.
Owen Murray, meanwhile, was the catalyst for Half Moon Bay. He hit 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
The Crushers now have their backs against the wall in the double-elimination tournament. They will take the field next on Saturday at 9 a.m., against Friday’s River City-Daly City loser. Half Moon Bay plays the River City-Daly City winner at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.
“We’ve got to come in swinging the bat and giving it our all,” Rodriguez said. “One more loss will send us home, so we just have to move forward and take the next one.”