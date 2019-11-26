While the City of St. Helena Parks and Recreation Department offers many outdoor and specialized programs to get kids off their devices, “we also need to evolve our programming with what is trending,” said Sports Assistant Danny Brink.
To that end, St. Helena Parks and Rec sport assistant Danny Brink teamed with Carson Heywood of the Boys and Girls Club to create a cost-free and competitive gaming opportunity for teenagers. Last Friday night, they hosted an eSports tournament to play Super Smash Brothers Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch.
“When talking about sports, people rarely bring up the word eSports – electronic sports,” Brink said of the organized, multiplayer video gaming events played in a competitive environment. “It is the fastest-growing sport genre nationally.”
She said the winner of the St. Helena tournament, Jorge Bautista, was so nervous at one point that he declined playing warm-up games with the group.
“A competitive atmosphere in any sport brings out the best in people, and to give teenagers a chance to compete in something other than the traditional field of play is something that Parks and Recreation values,” Brink said.
Recreation Supervisor Stephanie Iacobacci said eSports gets competitors out of the house.
“Hosting teens to play eSports together creates a social environment around their trending games, causing them to interact with each other rather than playing at home alone and interacting virtually,” she said.
She said Brink is looking to provide more competitive gaming opportunities for the community.
“Huge thanks to Julian Frye for hosting the event at the Teen Club,” Brink said, “and to La Prima Pizza for donating pizza for all of the kids.”