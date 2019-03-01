As the first-year race director, Michelle La Sala will not only have the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon to oversee on Sunday, but also a brand new race, the Napa Valley Half Marathon.
It’s a big day for La Sala and the more than 4,000 entrants who are expected for road racing in the Napa Valley. Both the marathon, a 26.2-mile race that starts at 7:30 a.m. in Calistoga, and the half-marathon, a 13.1-mile race which begins at 7 a.m. on the Silverado Trail in St. Helena, near Conn Creek Winery, each have sold-out fields of 2,000 runners.
Both are point-to-point races that head south on the Silverado Trail, to Oak Knoll Avenue, to Big Ranch Road, and then El Centro Avenue, on the way to the finish-line area in the front parking lot of Vintage High School on Trower Avenue.
There is also the Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa 5K (3.1 miles). It’s an out-and-back race, starting and finishing at Vintage. The race has a 7:30 a.m. start.
An awards ceremony is at 11 a.m.
La Sala, the founder of Blistering Pace Race Management, plans to be at the start of the half-marathon race. Blistering Pace Race Management, founded in 2016, works in a variety of race management capacities, ranging from staffing to full operational oversight, according to a press release.
“I want to make sure that that gets set up and goes off without a hitch,” she said. “I will be doing an early course drive to make sure that the half marathon is set appropriately.
“We’re going into this weekend really organized and prepared for what is to come. The course will be in good shape. Everything is looking good and set up well for us to be successful.”'
La Sala also plans to be at the event’s communications area and at the finish line. The same finish-line chute will be used for all three races.
There will be new signage at the start line for the marathon, which is in its 41st year, and half-marathon races, said La Sala. The marathon starts from Rosedale Road and the Silverado Trail in Calistoga, with the course route taking the runners south, through St. Helena, Rutherford, Oakville, Yountville and into Napa.
Men’s and women’s marathon and half-marathon champions each receive a double magnum of wine from Conn Creek. They also get a wine collective, a case of wine that is from different wineries in the Napa Valley.
Men’s and women’s marathon and half-marathon champions in the masters division each get a magnum of wine.
Sunday’s forecast from www.accuweather.com calls for a shower in the morning and mostly cloudy, with temperatures ranging from 45 to 60.
“I think that the weather is going to be conducive for good running conditions,” said La Sala. “Based on the forecast, we are not anticipating any impact for Sunday. We think that we’ll be in good shape Sunday. And I think with the field that we have, we should expect some pretty fast times.”
La Sala takes over for Rich Benyo and Dave Hill, who retired after 16 years as co-race directors following the 40th annual race last year. Benyo and Hill have each been involved with the race for 30 years.
They will each continue as board members emeritus for at least one more year.
Top half-marathon finishers are expected to complete the race beginning at about 8:10 a.m., race organizers said. Top full marathoners are expected to reach the finish line beginning at about 9:50 a.m.
The Napa Valley Marathon is sanctioned by USA Track & Field. It’s a qualifier for the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials and the Boston Marathon.
NVM’s point-to-point course is USA Track & Field certified.
The event has been supported by 1,200 volunteers each year. Each finisher at Napa receives a race medal.
All proceeds from the NVM, a nonprofit organization which is a member of the Road Runners Club of America and Running USA, are donated to local charities and schools in the Napa Valley region. The NVM awards scholarships to high school students in the Napa Valley each year.
The half-marathon has a 6 ½-hour cutoff time. The marathon has a 6-hour cutoff time. A shuttle bus, stationed at the corner of Silverado Trail and Oak Knoll Avenue, will be actively taking any runners who are still on the race course and transporting them to the finish after the cut-off times. They will receive a race medal.
Raising awareness for brain illnesses
Jaime Orozco, the hospitality manager for Staglin Family Vineyard of Rutherford, will be running his first half marathon on Sunday. Orozco will be using the half marathon race to raise money and awareness for brain illnesses, including PTSD, depression, bi-polar and schizophrenia, according to a press release.
The beneficiary is ONE MIND, a local non-profit that funds research for brain illnesses.
“I am touched and motivated with the amount of philanthropic work that the Staglin family has done with their foundation,” Orozco said in a press release. “Mental illnesses affect so many people and I felt my race was a perfect way to run my awareness campaign.”
Orozco has raised over $17,000 with a running team. Orozco and the team are dedicating the race to Jennifer K. Gonzales Shushereba and Alaina Maria Housley.
“My team will be wearing shirts representing ONE MIND, Staglin and the two women's initials on the sleeves,” Orozco said.
For more information on ONE MIND, visit onemind.org.
Marathon Notes
* The marathon’s annual sports, health and fitness expo is Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Napa Valley Marriott.
A shakeout 3-mile run is at 8:30 a.m. that day.
* La Sala’s husband, Kevin Pool, won the Napa Valley Marathon in 2013. He is the event’s course director.
* For more information, visit the marathon’s website at www.napavalleymarathon.org.