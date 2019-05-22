Bailey Kiser was an unstoppable offensive force for the Vintage High girls soccer program in the springs of 2013 and 2014, scoring 21 goals as sophomore and 29 as a junior in leading the Crushers to Monticello Empire League titles and getting named Napa County Player of the Year each season.
When Vintage plummeted to a last-place finish in her senior season, she still led the county with 15 goals. She had signed with Dominican University of California in San Rafael just before that season. It was a great opportunity to show what she could do at the NCAA Division II level, close to home.
What the 5-foot-2 forward found out was that the Pacific West Conference was a little tougher than the MEL. She toughed it out, despite swallowing her pride during a college career in which she had just seven goals and seven assists in four fall seasons combined.
“The competition was definitely at a higher level and we played in a different offensive style than at Vintage,” Kiser said. “At Dominican, I was more commonly the one to get the ball into box or help transition it up the field. While I did not have many of the stats, I had a part in the plays developing and therefore in scoring goals.”
College soccer was also a continuation of her experience as a senior at Vintage, testing her love of the game at times. The Penguins went a combined 26-35-11 overall and 20-24-6 in the PacWest during her four seasons. They had losing seasons in all but her sophomore year, when they finished 7-7-4 overall and 6-5-2 in the conference.
“There were some moments where I considered not playing, however, they had nothing to do with the record,” said Kiser, who was the team captain the last two seasons. “My decision to continue playing was inspired by my love of the sport and the ones I shared it with.”
Such commitment to her teammates was undoubtedly a reason fourth-year head coach Kelly Coffey and his assistants, Jody Lingafeldt and Kellis Johnson, presented Kiser with the prestigious Coaches’ Award at Dominican’s annual sports recognition awards earlier this month.
It'll always be a reminder of what was a very fulfilling college soccer experience for Kiser as a whole.
“One of my favorite memories playing for Dominican was our final game this past season, when we won 2-1 in the final seconds of overtime against Biola University,” Kiser recalled. “It was a huge upset for them and the perfect note to end my college career on.
“Another successful game that I love to look back on was during our 2015 season against the University of Chaminade in Hawaii. Every two years the team flies to Hawaii for a week to play the three schools over there. My freshman year was the lucky year that we got to go. Hawaii is a different and difficult environment to play in, but we won 6-0. It was more fun because we switched up positions.”
During this past Saturday’s commencement ceremony, where Kiser received her bachelor of science degree in Health Science, she also looked back on team trips to the beach and team dinners.
“The water was always too cold and we were always the loudest group at the restaurant, but we had a good time,” she said.
“One of my favorite memories was when one of the recruits found a home at Dominican the same way I did. She signed and came back in the fall of 2016 and has been a rock star in the goal ever since. Alyssa Ramos, it has been an honor to play with you for the last three years.”
Kiser said she will spend another year at Dominican completing the graduate courses she needs to earn a master’s degree in Occupational Therapy. She then plans to take the National Board certification exam and begin a career as an occupational therapist.
Kiser was joined on the team this past fall by last year’s Napa County Player of the Year, Ana Herrera of American Canyon.
“Ana is a great player and has a lot of love for the game,” Kiser said. ”She is going to be a big asset to the team this coming fall. I am excited to return to school in the fall and watch their games.”
Kiser seems glad just to have had the opportunity to play a four-year college career, something not too many can say they’ve done.
“From my time at Dominican,” she summed, “I have learned a lot and am so thankful for those lessons and all the players that I got to share them with."