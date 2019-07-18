{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Senior Division softball

M.I.V. Insurance's Sarah Husted pitches to Branagan Insurance batter Clare Halsey in the final game of the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association regular season last Friday night at Kiwanis Park. Branagan, the No. 1 seed, has a bye in the first round of the playoffs this week.

 Andy Wilcox, Register

Karen Sepulveda pitched a complete game for the win, striking out eight, as No. 2 seed Malloy, Imrie & Vasconi Insurance defeated No. 3 seed A.M.P. Construction, 9-3, in the first game of a first-round, best-of-three Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Senior Division series in the nightcap Tuesday night at Kiwanis Park.

For M.I.V. at the plate, Ashlyn Peters went 2 for 2 with an RBI, Destiny Gradias was 1 for 1 with a double and two RBIs, Piper Johnson went 1 for 2 with an RBI, and Sarah Husted was 1 for 3.

For A.M.P., Jewel Kenny and Olivia Vavricka each went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Izzy Sanchez and Kaitlyn Manner were each 1 for 2.

Soscol Auto Body 11,

Binstock 9

Top-seeded Soscol Auto Body won the first game of a best-of-three Major Division playoff series in Tuesday’s earlier game at Kiwanis Park.

Camila Barboza led the winners at the plate by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Emily Franco was 1 for 2 with a double and two RBIs, Berkley Kramer went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a sacrifice bunt, Akayla Fortuno was 1 for 3 with an RBI, and April Fortuno went 1 for 1 with an RBI.

For No. 4 seed Binstock Enterprises, Ella Johnson went 2 for 4 with a triple, double and three RBIs, Jillian Harnois was 2 for 3 with a double and RBI, and Destiny Bautista went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Aryssa Sullivan drove in two runs and Diana Garcia went 1 for 3 and pitched a complete game.

