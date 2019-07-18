Karen Sepulveda pitched a complete game for the win, striking out eight, as No. 2 seed Malloy, Imrie & Vasconi Insurance defeated No. 3 seed A.M.P. Construction, 9-3, in the first game of a first-round, best-of-three Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Senior Division series in the nightcap Tuesday night at Kiwanis Park.
For M.I.V. at the plate, Ashlyn Peters went 2 for 2 with an RBI, Destiny Gradias was 1 for 1 with a double and two RBIs, Piper Johnson went 1 for 2 with an RBI, and Sarah Husted was 1 for 3.
For A.M.P., Jewel Kenny and Olivia Vavricka each went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Izzy Sanchez and Kaitlyn Manner were each 1 for 2.
Soscol Auto Body 11,
Binstock 9
Top-seeded Soscol Auto Body won the first game of a best-of-three Major Division playoff series in Tuesday’s earlier game at Kiwanis Park.
Camila Barboza led the winners at the plate by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Emily Franco was 1 for 2 with a double and two RBIs, Berkley Kramer went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a sacrifice bunt, Akayla Fortuno was 1 for 3 with an RBI, and April Fortuno went 1 for 1 with an RBI.
For No. 4 seed Binstock Enterprises, Ella Johnson went 2 for 4 with a triple, double and three RBIs, Jillian Harnois was 2 for 3 with a double and RBI, and Destiny Bautista went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Aryssa Sullivan drove in two runs and Diana Garcia went 1 for 3 and pitched a complete game.