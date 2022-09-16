Fitness in Napa Valley: Thanks to CrossFit en Español, language no excuse for not working out

Samuel Gil enjoyed his former career as someone who reacted to things, protecting people and their property from fires, but he wanted something more proactive.

“In 2017, I left a career in the fire service to pursue a college degree. This was one of the toughest decisions in my life, since I loved firefighting and did it for the better part of my 20s,” he said. “However, I made the decision out of a desire for greater personal growth and an opportunity to equip myself with the education to further impact my community.”

While enrolled at San Francisco State University, Gil signed up for a military officer program and was planning to become just that.

“During that time, I had signed up for a pre-med seminar that I was invited to attend at Stanford University,” he recalled. “When I was denied permission to go by one of my military science instructors, I was presented with another tough decision and chose to step down from the program. It was the best decision I could have ever made.

“During that seminar, I met an admissions counselor from Stanford Medical School and I point-blank asked him ‘What does it take to get in?’ He took a second and told me ‘It’s more than just the grades. Everyone at Stanford has good grades, was a club leader, excelled in some sort of way. What they want to know is what makes you different. What have you done that has made an impact? Anyone can take a couple of hours to work at a food bank and check a box for their medical school application, but how many make long-term impacts?'

"His words have changed my perspective to this day.”

After graduating from SFSU with a bachelor's degree in kinesiology, Gil was already working for Wine Country CrossFit, owned by Beth Rypins, helping people achieve their fitness goals.

“I began to notice that there was not a single fitness facility that catered to the Spanish-speaking population of our community — the community that I come from, the one that built the Napa Valley. So, with the help of Beth, I was given the opportunity to begin this initiative.”

Gil started a program called CrossFit en Español — which translates to “CrossFit in Spanish” — at Wine Country CrossFit.

“This was a labor of love that, as a man born and raised in Napa, I found necessary to start. (But) at first it failed miserably,” Gil recalled. “For months, no one showed up. A few times, some of the regular members came to support. Toward December, Beth had a meeting with me and said ‘Sam, I am willing to support you and we are going to make one last effort, but I need to make sure you really want this.’ I replied yes.

"Slowly, a few people began signing up. Then some would stop coming. Some would even sign up and never show to their first class. Nevertheless, as time went on, our program continued growing to what it is now.”

The largest class to date has had 20 participants. That might not seem that big, but it does take up the entire facility at 818 Jackson St. and the gym normally host two classes at once.

Why did Gil think it was important to have a CrossFit gym dedicated to Spanish-speaking clients?

“While they may have access to any commercial gym in town, there are very few resources that can communicate to them on how to achieve their goals or how to train correctly,” he explained. “Also, gyms can be intimidating, yet what we offer goes beyond the exercise. In CrossFit, we make an effort to transmit a sense of community. It is part of the experience to be around people that are attempting to reach the same goal as you, which is to be fitter and healthier people. Suffering together through a difficult workout with the people in class reminds you that you are not alone in the journey, especially when you can talk about it with others who speak your same language.

“The motivation is always there. The difference for people is the comfort of knowing that as a class participant you will be able to understand what to do and if you have a question, the coach can answer it for you. It can be uncomfortable for someone who does not speak the language of the class to want to participate but have to either constantly ask a friend or be lost because something isn’t clear.

Besides, as a Mexican-American who grew up speaking both Spanish and English, explaining the workouts in either language is fun for Gil.

"There are occasional difficulties with more technical terms that I perhaps never used in my day-to-day speaking of Spanish, like certain exercises, but the people in class help out,” he said.

Some CrossFit en Español clients sign up having done no formal exercise, much less weight training.

“This client who is in her late 50s initially came into the gym with a quiet demeanor and was intimidated by anything that was programmed,” Gil recalled. “Initially, she was to the point that she had difficulty putting her shoes on. She does not speak English but felt that when she saw our program ads online, it was an opportunity she had to take in order to improve her health. Today, she is a completely different person. You will see her in class jogging, jumping, doing Olympic lifting, and having a great time. Her daughter has been attending class with her as well.

Some CrossFit en Español clients are bilingual.

“Some of our other members have come to the CrossFit en Español classes simply because they see on social media how big the classes are and how fun they look,” he said. “Any of Wine Country CrossFit's members are welcome to come into this class. Even if they do not understand Spanish, I still approach them and help them in English if they need me to.”

Gil said Wine Country CrossFit also has several other programs, such as Boot Camp, TRX, aerials, nutritional counseling, body composition analysis, and metabolic testing.

“My hope is that by shedding light on our program this can help demonstrate that there is a need and demand for more CrossFit programs in different languages,” he added. “In California, with our large Spanish-speaking population, it is an opportunity for the growth of our methodology of training as well as a great way to help our communities be healthier.

“About 54% of Latin American people in California with a chronic disease had obesity, heart disease, or diabetes in 2021, according to the California Health Care Foundation. The risk of these diseases can be greatly minimized through a healthy diet and exercise. Plus, it’s clear that fitness is an area that needs attention. Also, according to the CHCF, in 2017 the percentage of Latin Americans in California engaging in physical activity was at 61.2%. That is over 9% lower than the California average and 15% lower than the white population.”

CrossFit en Español is the only program of its kind in the greater Bay Area, said Rypins, whose facility has been in business for nearly 14 years.

“In the 10 months that CrossFit en Español has been in existence, we have seen many pounds shed, diets improved, vitality increased and lives changed,” she said.