College Football: Former American Canyon High star Howard to play for Div. II Adams State

“I told him straight up, ‘Look man, you’re about to blow up in the next several months, and I know you’re a D-I kid, but if it doesn’t work out, you got a home here.’ I wanted to be the first one to offer him to show that I saw his talent. And then, literally two weeks later, he started getting all these Mountain West (Conference) offers – Boise State, UNLV and a bunch of other schools. So it kinda came to fruition, what I said, but I think it also worked out in my favor, obviously. I told him he had to make the best decision for himself. I always just wanted to be real with Gamon about his talents. Fortunately he’s here playing for us.”

Harrison, a Las Vegas native, had a few things in common with Howard. According to a December 2008 story in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Harrison signed with UNLV as a quarterback in 2005 but failed to qualify academically. After starring at CCSF in 2007 and 2008 at free safety, Harrison considered UNLV again but ended up finishing his playing career at Missouri.

Howard had led CCSF in 2018 with five interceptions at cornerback, including two pick-sixes, and he was more than happy to accept when Harrison offered the spot at Adams State in the tiny town of Alamosa.