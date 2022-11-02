FootGolf tournament taking signups

A tournament for FootGolf — golf played with a soccer ball — will be held from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Hiddenbrooke Golf Club in Vallejo.

The registration deadline is Thursday, Nov. 3, for Megabowl III, which will be played by a scramble format with two-person teams playing 18 holes. It is open to all ages and skill levels. Coed teams get one mulligan, or do-over from the tee.

A prize will go to the winning team and a gift to anyone who enters. Cost is $40 per individual or $80 per two-person team and includes cart rental. Visit theNFGA.com to register or for more information.

Qaiser Patel, commissioner of the National FootGolf Association, said most people aren’t familiar with the sport and that the NFGA is trying to change that by holding tournaments, leagues, and events for players of all ages and skill levels.

There are permanent FootGolf courses in Sacramento and Vallejo, but the holes for this “pop-up” tournament will be above ground since it will be played on a temporary course.

“We will be using a variety of above-ground holes with a couple of styles I invented with my father, who is an industrial engineer from San Jose State,” Patel said. “The NFGA is the U.S. supplier of in-ground and above-ground FootGolf cup sets and targets for golf courses and individuals.”

FootGolf fairways are much shorter than those used for traditional golf, with the holes off to the side of the fairways.

“On par 5 holes, we can even fit two FootGolf holes depending on course layout,” Patel said. “Since the pace of play for FootGolf is quicker than in golf and kicks are much shorter than golf drives, most of the time, FootGolf tee times can be placed in between golf tee times so the course can add more revenue without losing golf tee times. If designed well, FootGolfers can tee off after (traditional) golfers tee off and play their hole while the second golf group is waiting for the first golf group to take their second shot.”

FootGolf is more similar to traditional golf than disc golf because the ball still rolls.

“I play regular golf as well, so understanding how the ball will roll with slopes, similar to putting on the green, does help with kick strategy and using the roll or chipping higher to avoid any contours,” Patel explained. “Many people that play in our events have never played soccer or golf and, just like with golf, they have one or two awesome, ESPN-worthy shots that get ’em hooked and wanting to play again.”

While it seems soccer players would be better at FootGolf than golfers, knowing how to bend the ball on tee shots or chip it, Patel said that’s not necessarily the case.

“Being a soccer player does help with kicking mechanics, but as me and my old friends from my Vallejo High school soccer team found, it’s no guarantee you will be good,” he said. “I first saw the course at Haggin Oaks in Sacramento while I was playing golf and thought to myself, ‘I’m a really good soccer player — I bet FootGolf will be easy.’

“Although I was pretty good, it wasn’t easy — especially the putting, which is much like (traditional) golf. As a former semi-pro soccer player who no longer likes to run, FootGolf is a way to still use my passing, accuracy and touch kicks in a fun way while enjoying adult beverages with friends.”

Many FootGolf leagues have players who have never played soccer or golf, Patel said.

“Most of our events are played as two-person scrambles, which takes some of the pressure off and allows for a safe and aggressive shot, making it more fun,” he said.

He said the first-place prize at this tournament will be medals and free entry into next year’s Epic Open IV FootGolf Tournament, which is usually held in April and opens the tournament season. Every entrant will receive a ball marker poker chip.

“Over half of the time for all our events, the champs have been co-ed teams,” he noted.

Patel said the NFGA held its first FootGolf leagues in Sacramento, Elk Grove and Vallejo. He said they have even worked with the Greater Vallejo Recreation District to install a FootGolf course at Dan Foley Park, across Lake Chabot from Six Flags Discovery Kingdom.

“They are still deciding on how to roll it out to the public,” Patel said. “Special thanks to Ace Stewart, Ramesh Patel, Nick Kimbrough, Nate Shustack, Nate Alvaro Avalos, Luis DeLeon, Pippen Dew, Gabe Lanusse, Salvador Nuno, Dustin Stene and the City of Vallejo.

“We welcome youth and professional soccer teams, schools, and organizations that want to get involved or would like to use us for fundraisers. We have worked with several organizations to promote their groups and raise funds in a new, fun way. We also work with golf courses to design, promote and supply FootGolf kits to build their own course to attract younger new demographics to earn new revenue.”