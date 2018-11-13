Led by Olympic silver medalist Sam Peszek, a team of elite gymnasts, coaches and even a veteran gymnastics judge, spent Saturday and Sunday teaching 65 young gymnasts the finer points of the balance beam at the Gymnastics Zone.
Peszek explained her philosophy on the boot camps during a break Saturday.
“Imagine this as a female empowerment conference disguised as a gymnast boot camp,” she explained. “It’s meant for kids to get better on beam, but the underlying goal of the entire boot camp is confidence. And hoping that confidence on the beam translates to life after gymnastics.”
A level 10 gymnast, 17-year-old Blake Gozashti was enthusiastic about what she had learned at the Boot Camp.
“I learned so much about confidence today. And of course the important things about performing on the beam,” she said. “At first I was a little bit nervous being around these amazing gymnasts, but once we got going I was so intrigued by everything. I’ve always lacked confidence on the beam, but my goal is to become a ‘beamer.’ ”
Another young gymnast training out of the Gymnastics Zone, 15-year-old Sabrina Knauss, said she was attending the camp to improve her beam skills.
“Beam is an event that I struggle on, but learning from these amazing athletes has really helped my confidence. The most important thing I learned today is to attack everything you’re going to do from the moment you step into the gym,” she stated.
Peszek said her group is finishing its first full year of holding 12 Beam Queen Boot Camps all over the country.
“Napa is my 11th boot camp this year,” she noted. “We started in Alaska and we’re headed to New Jersey in December for our final one.”
So why the emphasis on the beam?
“Beam is really important because it’s typically the make or break event in gymnastics,” Peszek explained. “It’s only four inches wide and the girls are expected to flip backwards on it and that’s very scary for a lot of young gymnasts.
“The beam is personal for me, because when I was a young gymnast, I was terrified of it and wasn’t very good,” Peszek admitted. “I figured out a way to love the challenge and eventually beam became my best and my favorite event.
“This boot camp is everything that I wish I had as a young gymnast.”
The former elite gymnast said the whole idea is to replace “I’m scared” with “I can do this,” which builds a strong mental foundation for life outside the gym as well.
“I’m so pleased with how these camps have gone,” said Peszek. “After each one is over, we get the most overwhelming feedback from the gymnasts and the parents, which is great because I wasn’t sure if people were going to love it or hate it,” she said. “Turns out they love it and it’s been more fulfilling than I ever thought it could be.”
One of Peszek’s most accomplished Beam Queen Boot Camp cohorts is her former coach, Val Kondos, who has led UCLA’s women’s gymnastics program for the past 29 years and has coached the Lady Bruins to seven NCAA team titles.
“Val coached me for five years at UCLA,” said Peszek. “More than anything, what she taught me in the gym were the life lessons and they helped me become a better gymnast.”
“Sam was already an Olympian when she got to our team,” Kondos said. “The thing she learned with us is how to be a leader and teach her teammates about her work ethic.”
Kondos explained what she was trying to teach the young gymnasts at each boot camp.
“I’m trying to teach the kids a very complicated philosophy for young athletes their age: the whole reason we do athletics is to learn really strong life lessons,” she explained.
“If you’re going to be an athlete, just own it,” Kondos emphasized. “Go to the gym every day with the intention of getting better. Through that intention you learn how to work through pain and how to take control of your mind.”
Kondos believes it’s all about mind control.
“If you’re going to step through the door of the gym, then you do that to the very best of your ability and it starts with your mind. Even the college-aged athletes I coach haven’t even begun to comprehend they can take control of their thoughts. That’s especially important when they get to balance beam, which can be very intimidating,” she pointed out. “They literally think of the beam as an enemy. And I’m trying to tell them you’re a superhero and this is your beam-mobile. You and your beam are like the dynamic duo.”
“I come from the world of dance and ballet,” said Kondos. “The beam may be only four inches wide, but it’s still a stage and you need to perform like you are on stage.”
Under Kondos’ guidance, UCLA women’s gymnastics has become known for the floor routine.
“But we’re also the best beam team in the country because I have convinced them that the beam is also a stage.”
Kondos admitted she was never a gymnast and has only gotten up on a beam once.
“I was petrified,” she said. “I was a ballet dancer, so the way that I coach gymnastics is extremely non-traditional.
“I use tough love as a coach, and part of the reason I do that is because I want the kids to know gymnastics and life are not going to be namby pamby. You have to learn how to take criticism and not take it personally. When I kick someone off the beam, I’m really saying, ‘Go fix it and come back.’ ”
After the boot camp, she was signing and selling her book, “Life is Short, Don’t Wait to Dance” to a long line of gymnasts and parents.
“It took a year and a half to write the book and I’m glad it’s done. It was really tough to pick out what is out of the ordinary about yourself,” Kondos said. “It’s doing very well and resonating with a lot of people, even CEOs of major companies, who say it’s the best leadership book they’ve ever read.”
The kids who attended also spent a rotation with a national gymnastics judge, Beth Keller.
“I’ve been judging everything from small children to college gymnasts for 44 years,” she said, “including all the gymnasts on Sam’s boot camp team.”
Both Keller and Peszek felt it was important for young gymnasts to know what judges are looking for in beam performances.
“Today, I turned the kids into judges. They usually get judged and today they got to see it from the other side. It’s a neat way for the kids to get a perspective of what we do and really rewarding to watch them start to understand what creates a deduction,” Keller said. “They had a blast judging each other.”
Besides Kondos and Keller, other members of Peszek’s team included: Jordyn Wieber, 2012 Olympic gold medalist; Nassim Bickham, a former gymnast for UC Berkeley; and Ariana Berlin, a former UCLA gymnast.
Peszek said her boot camps are her way of giving back to the sport.
“I always wanted to stay attached to gymnastics, it’s been such a big part of my life and I wanted to do something unique and help the kids have the good experience that I’ve had with the sport,” she stated. “We want everyone who came to this camp to fulfill their dreams of becoming a beam queen.”