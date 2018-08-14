Matthew Osivwemu’s introduction to music began when he left his home in Oakland and moved in with his older brother, Anthony Osivwemu, in Napa.
Matthew was going into his eighth-grade year and was starting out at a new school, Harvest Middle School.
“Anthony took me in and taught me music. He taught me everything about music,” Matthew said last month.
Prior to the move, Matthew Osivwemu remembers what he calls “crazy stuff” happening in his life – everything from skipping school to staying out late.
“I was becoming a follower,” he said. “I was getting into a lot of trouble. Coming to Napa, it took me away from all that stuff. OK, now I can settle down.”
Matthew Osivwemu said he adjusted to his new surroundings, meeting “a lot of amazing people” along the way. He went on to become a three-sport athlete, playing football and basketball and running sprints on the track and field team, for Napa High School.
Playing sports, he said, has taught him about teamwork. He was a wide receiver in football and a shooting guard in basketball. He ran the 100 and 200 in track.
Thanks to college scholarships that he received, Osivwemu attended Sacramento State and graduated in December of 2017 with a degree in mass communications.
“I went into my freshman year with this money that enabled me to pay for my school at Sac State. I was able to buy a computer. And with that computer, I went back into making music again,” he said.
Three days before his graduation from Napa High in 2012, Matthew’s father, Peter Osivwemu, passed away from cancer at the age of 58. Peter Osivwemu also went by a nickname, Oke.
“My dad worked multiple jobs to try to provide for us, and he really sacrificed,” said Matthew, 24, who makes his home in Sacramento. “I owe it to my father to really carry the legacy, to continue to strive to be great, because I know that’s what he would have wanted, if he was here today.”
Matthew Osivwemu is a hip hop artist who can be found on Twitter @mrokejr and on Instagram at okejunior.
“I added junior at the end to pay our respect to him,” he said of his father, who was from Nigeria.
Matthew Osivwemu said he has been working on recording music and music videos in Los Angeles and Hollywood.
“I have my whole brand – it’s called ‘Dare 2Be Different.’ It’s something I started back in 2016 ” said Osivwemu, who has five brothers and two sisters. “It’s a movement and it’s about encouraging the kids and the youth to do something, not being afraid to step out of their comfort zone and do something different.”
Osivwemu has a new project, Outside Looking In, that he is planning to launch on Friday.
“Music is how I’m able to express myself and tell my story to these kids. And it’s given me a platform,” he said. “I just want to continue to inspire the kids.”
Osivwemu works in the Sacramento area at after-school programs.
He is at the Roberts Family Development Center, where he teaches music, helps students with their homework, and coordinates different activities.
He spoke last year with students at Vintage High School who are part of the AVID program. He wants to continue visiting schools and giving presentations, incorporating his music into the show.
“I’m just a young kid from Oakland who came to Napa, and Napa really changed my life. I just want to be able to give back to not only Napa, but to kids all over,” he said. “I want tell them my story, to perform for them, and present them my music. My music is positive music. I like poetic music.
“I like making music with meaning, music you can feel. It’s different. You can feel it. You can relate to it.
“I really want to give back to the Napa community, as well as schools in Oakland. I just want to give back to the areas that helped make me the person I am today. I’m doing it all through my music and education. I’m using education and music to really get through to these kids.
“Doing music is something that I’ve always dreamed about. I just want to chase my dreams for a while and see where that lands me. I’m having fun with it, which is the most important thing.”