Former Napa Soccer Academy standout Cristian Diego Bueno-Kling has made his way into the ranks of the Barcelona Academy in Casa Grande, Arizona.
While the NSA has been successful in sending players to professional clubs, the most recent being Eduardo “Lalo” Blancas of the Los Angeles Galaxy, Bueno-Kling took a different route to get to where he wanted to be – at a goalkeeper camp in Arizona.
Bueno-Kling has been playing since age 8 and began competitive soccer training at Sta. Rosa United, where he was trained as a center midfielder. When he arrived at NSA, however, club directors and coaches viewed him in an entirely different role.
“When I first saw Diego, I was surprised that he was a goalkeeper,” said NSA Director of Operations Ed Vargas. “He had the build and height, but was not very vocal. But put him on the pitch and the kid turned into a field general and leader, everything a goalie needs to be to be successful.”
The position switch turned out to be the best decision for Bueno-Kling, as he began to flourish in the position. Always hungry for training, he approached NSA Director of Coaching Gabe Rood for some advice on where to attend a goalkeeping camp specializing specifically in areas where he could improve his skill set. World renowned Futbol Club Barcelona had recently purchased the Casa Grande facility and hosted a goalkeeper camp where Bueno-Kling succeeded in catching the eye Barca goalkeeping coach Ramiz Sabljic.
Invited to formally join the academy, Bueno-Kling made one of the toughest decisions of his young adult life – to leave behind sisters Amanda and Anna and the person he’d always idolized and No. 1 fan, his mother Christy.
Bueno-Kling has been in Arizona since last August, having immediately adapted to life outside of Napa. He enrolled shortly after arriving at Arizona State University Prep Academy and currently has a 5.0 GPA. He has also seen action on Barca’s U-16, 17, and U18 squads, and traveled all over the nation playing is college showcases.
The 6-foot-3 Bueno-Kling has the framework and pedigree to continue his career in college.
“I’m absolutely going to college,” he said. “My goal is to go to college, play and if something else comes around and the opportunity presents itself for a professional trial, then I’d love that.
“Everything one step at a time.”
Not lost is his love and admiration for his former teammates at the Napa Soccer Academy. He recently sent off his former squad to Colorado and was there to greet them when they came back No. 2 in the nation.
He was asked how he feels about the success NSA has seen over the past few seasons, especially with his former team, and any advice for other aspiring players.
“I still think of them as family,” he said. “I want the best them, but I’m happy with the decisions I’ve made to be where I am today. As far as advice? Never give up, no matter what.”
Bueno-Kling returns to the Barcelona Academy July 30 to prepare for a second that is fast approaching.