Former Prolific Prep star Josh Jackson was traded by the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday to the Memphis Grizzlies, ending his tenure with the team that drafted him No. 4 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Phoenix is also sending De’Anthony Melton, a second-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, to Memphis along with two future second-round draft picks in exchange for guard Jevon Carter and veteran wing and sharpshooter Kyle Korver.
A star at Prolific Prep in Napa when he arrived in the area in 2015, Jackson was considered by many to be one of the top high school players in the country. He attended Justin-Siena High School, graduating in 2016, and played for The Crew for two seasons. He put up gaudy stats and helped Prolific Prep earn national recognition in its first several years of existence. His mother, Apple Shenita Jones, is credited as being one of the founders of the prep basketball academy.
His basketball prowess eventually earned him a full athletic scholarship to play for the University of Kansas, where he averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1 block per game in his only year playing for the Jayhawks. He declared for the NBA Draft after his freshman year in Lawrence and was Phoenix’s first-round selection in 2017.
A highly-coveted prospect, Jackson showed flashes of his potential on the court as a member of the Suns. He averaged 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1 steal per game in 77 games as a rookie, earning him NBA All-Rookie Second-Team honors.
He followed up his rookie season with a disappointing sophomore one that saw his scoring averages drop. He still played in 79 games for Phoenix, but started just 29, down from the 35 he started his first season with the team.
As a team, Phoenix struggled in the two season Jackson played there, winning 21 games in his first season and just 19 in his second.
Jackson’s trade is also preceded by several recent off-the-court incidents that have got him into some legal trouble.
He was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and escape while attending the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami in early May. He reportedly tried to enter the VIP section multiple times without a pass and was turned away by a police officer multiple times before being handcuffed and led away from the crowd to a golf cart where he was told to stay. He then ran from officers but was apprehended shortly after.
More recently, Jackson was reportedly accused of getting his five-month old daughter high off of second-hand marijuana smoke by the daughter’s mother in June. Jackson denied the claims through an attorney.
Now with Memphis, Jackson should get another shot at proving himself in the league. He’ll be paired up with promising young players like Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant, the Grizzlies’ top two draft picks the past two seasons and could work his way into the starting lineup.