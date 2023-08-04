The main entrance into the Sept. 11-17 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa, near The Grove and the second hole on the South Course, will have a brand-new look as part of the on-course enhancements. Spectators will now enter through a new Fan Village.

Several local food options will be available at the Fan Village, the tournament said.

“We are committed to providing a fantastic experience for attendees and supporting the local community with a PGA Tour golf tournament in Napa,” said Jim Overbeck, senior vice president of marketing at Fortinet. “We are really excited about these new additions for this year and can’t wait to see the fans’ reaction when they arrive on course.”

Added Andy McDowell, executive director of the tournament, “We’re really excited to see how this fan village not only enhances the experience this year, but grows in future years.”

Exemptions

Sponsor exemptions will be awarded to the winner of the Sahalee Players Championship, a college tournament hosted by Sahalee Country Club Sept. 9-10 in Sammamish, Wash., and the winner of the Fortinet Cup, a season-long points race at PGA Tour Canada.

Parking on South Course

Spectators will now be able to park along the South Course. Vehicles can access the new parking area via two access points on Hillcrest Drive with daily parking passes available starting at $25.

Charities

Charities that benefit from the Fortinet Championship are Alaina’s Voice Foundation, Cameron Champ Foundation, Eat. Learn. Play Foundation, First Tee North Coast, Inspire Brands Foundation, Keller Restaurant Relief Fund, Napa Valley Boys and Girls Clubs, Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition, Queen of the Valley Foundation, and Travis Air Force Base Reserves.

“Everything we do, ultimately, results in supporting local community and charities. We’re making an impact in the community. And we’re just getting started,” said Overbeck.

“It’s all about our local community. We want Napa to lean into us. And we’re trying to lean in as much as possible back.”

Concerts

Grammy Award-winning duo Brothers Osborne will headline the first night of the concert series on Sept. 15, the Fortinet Championship announced. Special guest Judah & the Lion will also perform at the Silverado Resort Stage located inside tournament grounds on the second hole of the Silverado South Course.

The performers in the Sept. 16 concert are to be announced Tuesday.

Tickets

Daily grounds tickets start at $45 on Thursday and Sunday and $75 on Friday and Saturday. Friday and Saturday ticket prices include admission to the post-round concerts as well as access to public venues on the course.

Spectators have a variety of ticket options to choose from to experience the new course enhancements, concert series and tournament play ranging from daily grounds tickets to the Vintners Club. Daily grounds tickets start at $45 and up to four kids under the age of 15 are free with one adult ticket.

Visit fortinetchampionship.com for more information or to purchase tickets or parking passes.

Today in sports history: Aug. 5 1936: Jesse Owens wins his third of four gold medals 1984: Joan Benoit wins the first Olympic marathon for women 1991: Sergei Bubka becomes the first to clear 20 feet outdoors in the pole vault 1997: Michael Johnson wins his third straight 400-meter title 2005: Jason Gore shoots a 12-under 59 2007: Lorena Ochoa wins the Women’s British Open 2007: Tom Glavine earns his 300th victory 2012: Usain Bolt claims consecutive gold medals in the marquee track and field event 2012: Serena and Venus Williams win the doubles title 2013: Alex Rodriguez is suspended through 2014 2014: San Antonio Spurs hire WNBA star Becky Hammon as an assistant coach 2017: Justin Gatlin spoils Usain Bolt’s farewell beating him in the 100 meters 2018: Georgia Hall of England catches Pornanong Phatlum in a final-round duel