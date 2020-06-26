Girls Golf: American Canyon's Robinson wins on each side of the country

Thanks to her Hurricane Junior Golf Tour membership, Katie Robinson got to enjoy a family vacation while winning a tournament.
A week after winning the 32-player Spring Creek Junior Championship for ages 12-18, a Junior Golf Association of Northern California event held June 8 at Spring Creek Golf and Country Club in Ripon, the American Canyon High School senior-to-be took off for South Carolina.
Joined by parents Kathy and Gary Robinson, she won her “Justin Timberlake 14-18” age division over an eight-player field June 13-14 in the South Carolina Spring Junior Open at River Falls Plantation Golf Club in Duncan, S.C.
After shooting an even-par 72 in Ripon to win by 2 strokes over Cupertino’s Linette Jun, she went back East and shot a two-day total of 154 – a 78 the first day and a 76 the second – and won by 2 strokes over Iris Cao of Duluth, Ga.
Robinson said the Hurricane Tour has also held tournaments in California for about five years, but they’re mostly during the fall or winter. Due to the glut of junior tours in Northern California, she said HJGT tournaments are not as popular here as they are back East.
With six of the other seven players in her age group being from South Carolina or Georgia, and the other from Ohio, “a few of my playing competitors were curious as to why I was in South Carolina,” she said. "It wasn’t my first time playing in South Carolina, but it was the first time I had played at River Falls Plantation."
She asked how she mastered the course so quickly.
“I wouldn't say I had mastered the course by any means, rather, I was just playing well,” she said. “In the last two tournaments, I felt like I was able to really focus on just playing my game, rather than having to impress college coaches and play my perfect game, since I had verbally committed to Alabama State University prior to playing in the tournaments.”
Robinson had placed third with a 83-80—163 at her previous JAGNC tournament on Feb. 16-17 in the Folds of Honor Junior Championship 12-18 at Rancho Murieta Country Club North near Sacramento.
She then played in the Future Champions Golf National Tour NorCal Series Pleasanton, sponsored by Callaway Golf, Feb. 29 and March 1 at Callippe Preserve Golf Club in Pleasanton.
Two weeks later, she began sheltering in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Three months after that, she was playing again but dealing with virus-related restrictions both on the ground and in the air.
“I would say the only change in HJGT's policies was that there was no more handshaking between players, and we were asked to limit pulling the pins,” Robinson recalled. “Flying was a lot more of a hassle than the change in the way the tournaments were played, but I’m sure that that is a given.
“When we were initially put in shelter-in-place and the courses were closed, I focused a lot on speed training in order to gain distance on my drives. It has definitely helped improve my game, but not just in the aspect that I gained some distance. I also found that I was striking the ball at a lot more consistent rate.”
Though her junior golf tournaments were canceled due to shelter-in-place orders, Robinson was able to play during the three-month shutdown with her father. He coached the American Canyon girls golf team last fall and will return to the helm for his daughter’s senior season, if there is one.
“I’d say I'm probably playing the same amount of golf, but not competing at the normal rate,” she said. “My dad and I have been able to get a lot more rounds in together during the weekends, and during the bulk of the shelter-in-place I was hitting the range with one of the other ACHS boys.”
All June, except for her week in South Carolina, Robinson has also been helping with the GTS camps — for golf, tennis and swimming — at Silverado Resort.
“It’s something that I've done every summer for the past three years,” she said. “They are four-day camps that help introduce younger kids to the game. Through these camps, I’m able to help introduce the younger generation into the game while also getting some practice in.
“This summer, it's been a lot harder to find tournaments to sign up for due to the participant restrictions here in California, so I'm not playing competitively as often as previous summers.”
The next tournament on her schedule is July 13-15 at Temecula Creek Golf Club.
Meanwhile, she looks forward to one more season of high school golf. She's looking to be the individual league champion for the fourth year in a row, having ruled the Solano County Athletic Conference as a freshman and the Vine Valley Athletic League the last two years.
The Wolves finished second as a team in the VVAL last year.
“Assuming we have a golf season, I’d love to set our team goals to winning,” she said. “This year I feel really confident in how my team can stack up against the other teams, and I would love to be able to start and finish my high school career with winning league. On a personal level, a goal that I've set for myself every year is to average par for the season, but I think the biggest thing is to just be a good team leader.
“I feel like it's hard to enjoy playing on a team level if you don't bond and help your teammates, so something I really want to focus on is being a good team leader.”
She’s not taking it for granted that she’ll have another high school season. But more golf won't hurt when she’s getting ready to play NCAA Division I golf for the Hornets of South Alabama in Montgomery.
“As much as I'd love to have a season, I really don't see it panning out,” she said of her non-contact, outdoor sport. “We obviously aren't impacted as much as other sports, but I think it'd be unfair to play when all your contact sports aren’t able to play.”
