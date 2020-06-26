Girls Golf: American Canyon's Robinson wins on each side of the country

“When we were initially put in shelter-in-place and the courses were closed, I focused a lot on speed training in order to gain distance on my drives. It has definitely helped improve my game, but not just in the aspect that I gained some distance. I also found that I was striking the ball at a lot more consistent rate.”

Though her junior golf tournaments were canceled due to shelter-in-place orders, Robinson was able to play during the three-month shutdown with her father. He coached the American Canyon girls golf team last fall and will return to the helm for his daughter’s senior season, if there is one.

“I’d say I'm probably playing the same amount of golf, but not competing at the normal rate,” she said. “My dad and I have been able to get a lot more rounds in together during the weekends, and during the bulk of the shelter-in-place I was hitting the range with one of the other ACHS boys.”

All June, except for her week in South Carolina, Robinson has also been helping with the GTS camps — for golf, tennis and swimming — at Silverado Resort.