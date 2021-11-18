Golden State Tour Golf: Miernicki rallies big to capture Napa Open

Daniel Miernicki was six shots behind the leader, Alex Franklin, going into the third and final round of the Napa Open at Silverado Resort and Spa on Wednesday.

Winning the three-day, 54-hole Golden State Tour event, which began with a field of 86 players, was not on Miernicki’s mind. He was just doing all he could to manage his way around the par-72, 7,154-yard North Course, made even more challenging by long, thick rough and soft fairways following recent rainy weather.

“The course was tough,” said Miernicki, a professional since 2013. “The pins are tricky, so to really make birdies you had hit good shots. My iron game is the strength of my game. I think that definitely gave me a little bit of an advantage, to get it a little closer than maybe some guys. It was tough to make putts with how tucked the pins were and on slopes.”

Miernicki, who played his college golf at the University of Oregon from 2008-2012, fired a bogey-free 4-under-par 68 and came from behind to win the mini-tour event, beating a field of pros and amateurs. He earned $7,500 for his 1-shot victory over Costas Panay, a redshirt sophomore who plays on the UC Berkeley golf team. Panay finished as the top amateur.

The Napa Open, founded by Andy Miller, was played on Silverado’s North and South Courses over three days. The first round was on Monday on the North and Tuesday’s second round was played on the South. There was a 36-hole cut to the low 45 players.

Miernicki, a resident of Portland, Oregon who plays out of Columbia Edgewater Country Club, completed the tournament at 7-under 209. He opened with a 2-under 70 and shot a 1-under 71 in the second round.

“Winning any tournament is great,” said Miernicki, 31, who has played on the Korn Ferry Tour the last two years and not placed higher than 16th in any of its tournaments. “I haven't won in a while. It’s been a couple years. Four-under was a great round, so I was pleased.”

Panay, an amateur, was 1 shot back, finishing at 6-under 210, after rounds of 72, 65 and 73. He missed on his attempt at birdie on the par-5 18th hole.

Franklin, who is from San Rafael and plays out of StoneTree Golf Club in Novato, took third place. He earned $3,500 after rounds of 68, 67 and 77 for a 4-under 212 total.

Tying for fourth were Cambria's Tim Widing of San Luis Obispo Country Club, 70-72-71 – 213, $2,800; and Dublin's Hayden Hui of TPC Stonebrae, 70-71-72 – 213, $2,800.

Taking sixth was Keynan Fanslow of Nampa, Idaho and RedHawk GC, 70-69-75 – 214, $2,400.

Tying for seventh were Yung-Hua Liu of Milpitas and CordeValle GC, 76-70-69 – 215, $1,800; Brent Grant of Scottsdale and TPC Scottsdale, 72-70-73 – 215, $1,800; Weston Payne of San Francisco and The Olympic Club, 71-69-75 – 215, $1,800; Joey Herrera of Fillmore and The Saticoy Club in Ventura County, 72-68-75 – 215, $1,800; and Kevin Velo of Danville and California Golf Club in San Francisco, 69-70-76 – 215, $1,800.

Miernicki had birdies on Nos. 1, 5 and 8 on the front nine and No. 17 on the back nine.

“I’ve been really struggling with my putting. I switched to the long putter and it just kind of freed me up and really helped me out,” said Miernicki, who has also played the Mackenzie Tour – PGA Tour Canada. “I was in a bad spot there for a couple years. But my game is definitely getting there.”

Miernicki was accurate with his drives and was solid with his bunker play.

“The putter got a little cold on the back nine, but I hit a lot of good shots. Anything under par was pretty good with how the pins were,” he said.

“I did drive the ball quite straight. You had to be in the fairway to really know what the ball was going to do, because it was long and it’s kind of wet and it was just kind of tricky.”

Miernicki lost his exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour, as he did not make it through qualifying school this year.

“I lost my status this year, so I'm just kind of figuring out what I’m going to do,” he said. “My game kind of turned the corner, so we’re going keep going I think.”

Miernicki graduated in 2012 from Oregon with a degree in general social science.

He is from Santee, Calif., and graduated from Cathedral Catholic High School.

He was named to the PING All-America honorable mention team by the College Golf Coaches Association of America during the 2008-09 season as a freshman for Oregon.

He was selected first-team All-Pac-10 and also chosen to the U.S. squad for the Palmer Cup during the 2009-10 season.

Panay has won at Silverado in the past, as he captured the Silverado Amateur, a Troon Saguaro Amateur Series event, in July of 2020. He reached the 18th green in regulation, but just missed on his birdie try that would have put him in a tie for the lead.

“I just saw it – basically a ball out right. I hit a great putt. Just didn’t go my way,” he said.

“It’s obviously a tough way to lose. I feel like I had a good chance to win there. But it’s always great to put myself in that position and I’m only learning. Got outplayed. That’s how golf is sometimes.”

Panay went on a birdie run, as he made four straight birdies, on Nos. 9-12, for a three-shot lead. He made a double-bogey on the par-5 16th hole.

“It’s a great learning experience and I’m grateful to be here,” said Panay. “I love this place. It was great to be here.

“The rough was pretty tough. It was definitely getable if you struck it well. I just missed too many shots. I had it going for a little bit.”

Locally, Zack Sims of Napa tied for 22nd (76-73-71 – 220, $900), Aaron Beverly of Fairfield tied for 25th (77-67-78 – 222, $285), and Andy Miller of Napa tied for 28th (76-72-75 – 223).

“If you miss the fairway, you have a tough time getting it close from that rough,” said Miller. “It’s playing way longer obviously as you’re not getting any roll in the fairway and the rough is way up because they haven’t been able to cut it, so it’s tough out there. If you hit it in the rough, you’re in trouble. It’s hard to score out of there.

“I hit my driver very poorly this week. My game wasn’t ready for competition. I started hitting some good shots today, but I didn’t score well.”

Miller is pleased with the way the Napa Open has grown over the years, attracting stronger and deeper fields each year.

“It’s gotten better and better. It’s a good mix of amateurs and pros out here playing. It’s a good field.

“The Golden State Tours is in charge of running it now and they’re getting a good field out here. “

According to its website, www.goldenstatetour.com:

“Established in 1982, the Golden State Tour (GST) is the longest running professional "Mini Tour" in the country.”

Miller said he hasn’t played much golf in the last six months, but still has high expectations when he’s in an event.

“I still expect to go out there and have a chance to win,” he said.

Miller is a Justin-Siena graduate and was a four-time NCAA All-American. He played the PGA Tour and is a member of the BYU Hall of Fame. He works as Silverado’s design director.

Sims, who plays out of Silverado and Napa Valley Country Club, said the Napa Open was a very good challenge for the three ways.

“The course is holding its own for sure. Rough was long, wet and thick,” he said. “Andy (Miller) and the Golden State Tour did a really good job.

“Conditions were tough. If you weren’t hitting good shots, that just penalizes you even a little bit more. My game wasn’t the best for three days, but kind of grinded it out the last day.

“With it being your home course, you always kind of put that added little pressure on yourself to play a little better, just because you see it every day.”

Simon Kwon, a freshman on the UC Berkeley golf team who is from Salt Lake City, Utah, finished tied for 32nd. He shot 81-67-77 – 225.

Kwon's grandfather is Johnny Miller, one of the owners of Silverado Resort. Miller is a 25-time winner on the PGA Tour and is in the World Golf Hall.

“A lot of history of my family here. It’s great to be out here,” said Kwon. “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to represent my family and my school.”

Kwon played in two events during the fall season for Cal.

“It’s a new experience. I’m truly honored to have an opportunity to try to compete with some of the good schools and good players,” he said.