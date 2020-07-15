Golf: 2020 Safeway Open will be held without fans in attendance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Safeway Open announced on Wednesday morning that the 2020 event, which will open the 2020-21 PGA Tour season, will be held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fifth annual event is still scheduled to take place at Silverado Resort and Spa from Sept. 10-13.

“The health and safety of the Napa community, as well as our players, volunteers and partners, has remained of utmost importance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Executive Director Jeff Sanders in a release. "We’re disappointed to announce that we will not be able to host our tremendous fans at this year’s event and we will continue to work closely with the PGA TOUR as well as local, state and federal agencies to ensure the well-being of all who are allowed onsite during tournament week."

Cases of COVID-19 are currently rising in Napa County and throughout the state, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to institute new restrictions to a majority of California's counties, including Napa, earlier this week.

As of Tuesday's count, Napa County currently has had 530 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March but half have come over the last three weeks and 369 are still considered activity, according to the county.