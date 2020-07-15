Golf: 2020 Safeway Open will be held without fans in attendance

The Safeway Open announced on Wednesday morning that the 2020 event, which will open the 2020-21 PGA Tour season, will be held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fifth annual event is still scheduled to take place at Silverado Resort and Spa from Sept. 10-13.
“The health and safety of the Napa community, as well as our players, volunteers and partners, has remained of utmost importance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Executive Director Jeff Sanders in a release. "We’re disappointed to announce that we will not be able to host our tremendous fans at this year’s event and we will continue to work closely with the PGA TOUR as well as local, state and federal agencies to ensure the well-being of all who are allowed onsite during tournament week."
Cases of COVID-19 are currently rising in Napa County and throughout the state, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to institute new restrictions to a majority of California's counties, including Napa, earlier this week.
As of Tuesday's count, Napa County currently has had 530 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March but half have come over the last three weeks and 369 are still considered activity, according to the county.
The release from the Safeway Open detailed that with deadlines approaching tied into the operational logistics of running the event, conducting it with fans onsite this year was not a possibility in the current health climate.
The event, which recently won the PGA TOUR’s “Most Fan First Award,” has canceled ticket sales as well as all concerts and onsite fan engagements.
“The Safeway Open presented by Chevron will remain a platform to give back to charity again this year and support the Napa community as it has for the past four years, even without fans in attendance,” said Sanders. “We would like to thank the Albertsons Companies and Safeway for their amazing support along with our long-time golf fans throughout Northern California as well as our many great sponsors, vendor partners, Silverado members and loyal volunteers for their continued support throughout this unprecedented time.”
All four rounds of the Safeway Open presented by Chevron will be broadcast on the Golf Channel, with airtimes to be announced at a later date.
