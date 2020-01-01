Roger Billings has been involved in the game of golf for most of his life.
He started out at a very young age, going to work after school and during the summertime at the driving range at Westview Country Club in Marshfield, Wisconsin when he was in junior high school. He worked in the golf shop and outside services.
He was an All-Wisconsin Valley Conference player for the Marshfield Senior High School golf team.
He was the Wisconsin Collegiate Conference champion for two straight years for his junior college team, the University of Wisconsin Marshfield Wood County campus.
He was an All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference player for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and helped the Blugolds to an appearance at the NAIA National Championships in 1977.
He is a Class A golf professional and has been a member of the PGA of America for 40 years.
He has worked in all kinds of capacities – general manager, director of golf, head professional, assistant professional, golf shop manager, tournament director, corporate senior operations manager – at courses around the country.
He has been recognized and honored for his work by the PGA of America, Golf Digest, the National Golf Foundation, and Marriott Golf.
“I’ve been working at golf courses for well over 40 years,” Billings said earlier this month. “In the golf industry, it’s pretty intense. It’s the long days and long hours. It’s not a 9 to 5 job. It’s a sun-up to sun-down job, in many cases. And so it’s taxing.
“I’ve had a good run. I’m ready to relax a little bit and spend more time with my wife and family.”
Billings’ last day as general manager at Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards, an 18-hole semi-private facility that is located in American Canyon, was Tuesday. He retired after spending 18 years at Chardonnay, a championship layout designed by Algie Pulley. The club is owned by the Gianulias family, led by Gus Gianulias of Sacramento and his brother, Jim Gianulias of Newport Beach.
“I went full-time in the golf business in 1979 after graduating from college. It’s been 40 years, where I’ve been doing it full-time,” said Billings.
Billings, a Napa resident, was at Chardonnay from 1991-1996 as general manager and director of golf operations for what was then a Marriott Golf-managed facility. He returned to Chardonnay in 2006 as the club’s general manager, with oversight of golf operations, course maintenance, food and beverage, finance and accounting.
“I have a great staff and a great team of professionals in all of the departments,” said Billings, 63.
Bob Becker, Chardonnay’s head golf professional who is also in charge of tournament sales, will take over as general manager on an interim basis, Billings said. Becker is a Napa native who has been at Chardonnay since 2010. Becker was the head golf professional at Napa Golf Course and the tournament director for the Napa Men’s Golf Association from 2006-2009.
“He’s a great guy,” said Billings. “It’s well deserved.”
Becker worked for Billings at Napa Golf Course at a young age.
“I’ve had an opportunity to not only work with him, but he has been a good family friend,” Becker said. “We’ve had a good relationship – pretty close throughout the years.
“Roger has always been on the cutting edge of the technology of golf. He’s really driven me, to show me how to capture and be on the forefront of stuff in the golf industry.”
Career in golf
After graduating from college, Billings went to work at Northbrook Country Club, a semi-private 18-hole course in Luxemburg, Wisconsin. He spent 2 ½ years there as the assistant golf professional.
He went west for his next job, going to work as the first assistant for five years at Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa, a Marriott facility, in Rancho Mirage. He was also the golf shop manager.
“That’s how I got to start working with Marriott,” said Billings.
He then went to Tan-Tar-A Resort, located at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, as director of golf operations at a 27-hole complex. He was there for five years.
Billings returned to California to work at Chardonnay Golf Club in 1991 as both director of golf operations and general manager. The ownership of the club, led by Hidechika Kobayashi, had a five-year management contract with Marriott Golf.
Billings left Chardonnay after five years and went to work as the golf information systems coordinator for Marriott Golf, traveling around the country and doing installations of new software applications for the next year.
He left Marriott Golf in 1997. His next job was with Lynx Golf as an account executive in equipment sales for Northern California.
Billings left Lynx Golf to work for CourseCo, Inc., a golf management company based in Petaluma in 1998. Billings was at Crystal Springs Golf Course in Burlingame, working as general manager for two years.
He continued with CourseCo, working at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park, overseeing the operations for two years as general manager. CourseCo operates Napa Golf Course through a lease agreement with the City of Napa.
Billings then went to work at the Southern California PGA Golf Club in Beaumont, serving as GM for three years, from 2002-2005.
He returned to Napa and in 2006 re-joined Chardonnay. The club’s ownership group was led by Ken Laird of Laird Family Estates, a winery in Napa, and the Gianulias family.
The club was purchased by Laird and the Gianulias family in 2005.
“I was familiar with the facility, having worked there for five years. I knew the market. I knew the area,” said Billings. “It’s been great to be back.”
The Gianulias family owns Chardonnay. The 150 acres of vineyards on the property is managed by Regusci Vineyard Management.
Chardonnay Golf Club through the years
Chardonnay, located on Jameson Canyon Road/Highway 12, opened in 1986 as an 18-hole layout.
The course was designed and built by Algie Pulley.
“It’s probably the most natural golf course site and setting I’ve ever seen,” Pulley said in a March 1987 story in the Napa Valley Register. “The golf course is taken advantage of by the surrounding area.
“It’s a classic collection of great golf. There’s a lot of the feeling of a links course.”
Chardonnay expanded to 27 holes in 1987, with the Lakes nine, Vineyards nines and Meadows nine.
The course offers a very unique set of holes – six par-3s, six par-4s, six par-5s – that are very challenging while providing golfers with panoramic views from some of the elevated teeing areas. There are five sets of tees.
Over the years, Chardonnay has hosted U.S. Open local qualifiers, PGA Tour qualifying events, and U.S. Amateur qualifying. The Northern California Open, a pro tournament, and the Stocker Cup, a top amateur event, have been played at Chardonnay.
Don Brown of Lafayette was the founding owner and developer of the Chardonnay Golf Club. William J. Blanks was the executive director of golf and Craig Williamson was the head PGA golf professional.
The club was sold in 1989 to Kobayashi.
The club expanded from 18 holes to 27 holes, with three separate nine-hole layouts, and then went to 36 holes, with two courses, the Vineyards Course at Chardonnay Golf Club and the private Club Shakespeare Napa Valley. The Shakespeare course opened in 1992.
“Unlike virtually all courses today, Chardonnay’s golfers are not asked to play amidst any private residences,” Bob Becker, Chardonnay’s head golf professional, said in a Napa Valley Register story in December of 2018. “Our 18 holes of semi-private championship golf offer a variety of challenges for players of all skill levels. The 18-hole layout features a unique blend of golf holes consisting of six par-5s, six par-4s and six par-3s that meander through over 150 acres of Chardonnay vineyards and feature numerous lakes and creek crossing.”
This past July, a local qualifying for the 2020 Drive, Chip and Putt was held at Chardonnay. Youths ages 7 to 15 took part. Drive, Chip and Putt is a joint initiative founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association and the PGA of America, and is a free nationwide junior golf development competition aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf, according to www.drivechipandputt.com.
Billings expects Chardonnay to do about 34,000 rounds this year. The number of rounds depends upon weather and the number of days that the course is open for play.
Napa Valley College teams and area high school teams play out of Chardonnay.
In 2010, Golf Digest selected the par-3, eighth hole at Chardonnay as one of the “Most Fun Golf Holes in America.” The hole plays 198 yards from the Sovereign (Black) tees. The green is 125 yards wide and has six levels. The selection was made by Ron Whitten, Golf Digest’s architecture editor.
Billings all-around athlete
Billings was a multi-sport athlete at Marshfield Senior High and graduated in 1974.
He was an All-Conference player as a guard in basketball. He scored 22 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to lead Marshfield to a comeback win over Eau Claire Memorial, the No. 2-ranked team in the state, in the sectional playoff semifinals. Marshfield began the fourth quarter down by 10 points and fell behind by 14 in the quarter. Eau Claire Memorial’s coach was Dick Bennett, who went on to coach college basketball at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Wisconsin-Green Bay, Wisconsin and Washington State.
Marshfield lost in the finals to Superior.
“My claim to fame in my short basketball career was beating Dick Bennett when I was a senior in high school,” said Billings, who was 5-of-6 shooting and 4-of-4 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Billings also ran cross country.
He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, majoring in physical education, with a minor in geography and coaching.
Heading into retirement
Billings said he will miss the daily routine of going to work and being around the game.
“It’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears at Chardonnay,” he said. “I will miss it tremendously. The facility is such a unique golf venue for anywhere in the country, or anywhere in the world, for that matter. It’s just so unique and different with all the vineyards. The golf course is surrounded by vineyards, where you are playing between the vineyards, and it’s Napa Valley.
“There is a very supportive ownership group. There is a good team of employees that run the place, that make it happen.”
Billings is proud of the fact that he has been able to serve as a mentor to those around him.
One of those is Jim Richerson, who worked at the Chardonnay Golf Club in Napa for four years. Richerson was elected Vice President of the PGA of America at the 2018 PGA Annual Meeting, held at Indian Wells, Calif. Richerson is the Senior Vice President of Operations for Troon, a golf management company. He previously was general manager and group director of golf for Kohler Co.
“He has gone on to an illustrious career and done tremendous things, working for Troon,” said Billings. “There are a number of other young golf professionals that have worked for me that have gone on to be head pros and general managers at courses all over the country.
“The people I feel like I’ve been able to impart some wisdom and knowledge to is the biggest thing I’m proud of in my golf career. I think for me from a legacy perspective in the golf industry that I’m most proud of is that I’ve been able to mentor and hopefully teach them some things about running a golf course or golf operation.”
Billings and his wife, Kerry, have two daughters, Amanda Chambers and Kiira Turnbow, and six grandchildren who range in age from 3 to 13.
Billings and his wife are looking into moving to Idaho, near Boise.