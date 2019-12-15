It’s been one of the greatest years of Jason Anthony’s life.
Anthony, an amateur golfer who plays out of The Olympic Club in San Francisco and Green Valley Country Club in Fairfield, puts it this way: “I’m in such a different place in my life. I’m having more fun playing golf. I’m still that competitor and I hate losing. But I’m enjoying the experience more.”
He got married in June. He and his wife, Natashia, are expecting their first child in May. Natashia caddies in some of the tournaments that Jason plays in.
“My wife is amazing,” said Anthony.
Earlier this month, during the Northern California Golf Association Annual Meeting at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach, he was honored as the organization’s 2018-2019 Player of the Year. In the nine events that he played in, Anthony had four wins.
The 2001 Justin-Siena High School graduate who played on Napa Valley College’s 2003 state championship team attributes his success, as he has gotten older, to being mentally tough, strong and focused.
“I’d say it’s one of the stronger aspects of my game now,” said Anthony, 36. “It allows me to continue to compete at a high level. Mentally, I’d say that I’ve come a long ways. Mentally, I’ve never been in a better place for golf.”
His wins this season came at the 2019 Mid-Amateur Championship and the 2019 Alameda Commuters Championship. He and Randy Haag, the NCGA Senior Player of the Year, won the 2018 Mid-Amateur Four-Ball Championship. Anthony and Jeffrey Rangel won the 2019 Billy Bell Four-Ball.
Anthony has also had other solid finishes, including:
* Second place in the championship bracket of the 2019 San Francisco City Championship.
* Second at the 2019 NCGA Four-Ball Championship, partnering with Haag, a resident of Orinda, and a six-time NCGA Player of the Year.
* Fifth at the 2019 Amateur Stroke Play Championship.
* Tied for 10th at the 2019 Valley & Senior Valley Amateur Championship.
* Advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2019 California Amateur.
* Advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2019 U.S. Four-Ball.
* Advanced to the Round of 32 at the 116th Annual NCGA Amateur Championship.
Anthony has been one of the top players in Northern California for several years. He was the NCGA Player of the Year in 2017. He finished second in 2014 and was fourth in 2015.
The NCGA Points Program has determined the Player of the Year and other individual honors since 1971, according to the organization’s website, ncga.org.
According to ncga.org, “In order to earn NCGA Player Points, contestants must be amateur golfers who are current members of the club in good standing of the NCGA. This includes being in compliance with the NCGA Handicap Certification Program.”
As Player of the Year, Anthony receives an exemption into each of the NCGA majors, as well as the state amateur, to be played at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, next year.
Playing well in the majors and being as consistent as possible throughout the year is the key to contending for Player of the Year, said Anthony,
“It’s an honor,” Anthony, a resident of Fairfield, said. “I feel very lucky and privileged to be able to compete, just to be out there playing. And to win the title, I’m truly very blessed. It’s truly an honor to have my name up there with some of the great names in Northern California golf, including Randy Haag. I’ve learned a lot from Randy as well – how to win, how to deal with the pressure.”
Anthony said it’s a much different win for him this time than it was two years ago, adding that it’s almost more gratifying.
“I understand now how difficult it was. I don’t think I realized it the first year,” Anthony said in a telephone interview. “I came back out the second year and thought I was going to win again and basically put so much pressure on myself.
“You have to be playing well in all of the big tournaments, because there are so many good players. You’re playing against all kinds of players – college, high school, seniors. Northern California is probably one of top golf associations in the United States, talent-wise.”
Anthony played golf at Justin-Siena. He learned about the mental side of the game from Joe Jennum, his coach for two years, at Napa Valley College. It was there, at NVC, when Anthony had all kinds of success.
He was named to the All-Bay Valley Conference team and took third place at the Northern California Tournament, played at Fountaingrove Resort and Country Club in Santa Rosa, as a freshman. He finished seventh individually at the California Community College State Championship, held at the Southern California PGA Members Club in Temecula.
He placed 11th individually and as a sophomore helped lead Napa Valley to the title in 2003 at the California Community College Golf Championships at Kings River Golf and Country Club in Kingsburg. The Storm won the Bay Valley Conference title and was second at the Northern California Community College Golf Championships, held at Gold Hills in Redding.
Jennum retired after the 2003 season, ending a 29-year career at NVC. He was inducted into the NVC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.
“Talk about an incredible experience, winning that title for Joe and the bond that it created with my teammates. It’s something I’ll never forget,” said Anthony, who got his AA degree from Napa Valley. “It was truly incredible to have Coach (Jennum) go out on that top peg and for us as a team to come together and do that and take those Southern California guys.”
Anthony’s confidence level soared and he added mental toughness to his game by playing for Jennum. It served him well, as he made the team at Fresno State as a walk-on, earned a scholarship and was the Bulldogs’ MVP.
“I don’t know what happened, but something kind of clicked,” said Anthony. “When I went down there and started competing, I outplayed everybody for a month. I didn’t know that I had made the team until I qualified for the UCLA tournament. It’s kind of where it clicked.”
After college, he turned pro and played three years on the Canadian Professional Golf Tour and then a year on the Golden State Tour, a mini tour. He was able to regain his amateur status in 2013.
“I absolutely love that I’m an amateur now,” said Anthony. “It became a joy to compete again. It got to be a job when I was playing professionally – I didn’t love it.
“I never enjoyed the practicing aspect when I was playing professionally – because the more I practiced, the more I expected. And that turned into a worse result.
“As far as golf goes, I love the competition. I love the feeling of waking up, knowing that I get to go and compete.”
Anthony and Haag are the first alternates after placing third at a 2020 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Qualifying earlier this month at Poppy Hills.
“It was my first tournament in about a month – just waking up with the excitement in your stomach, not nerves per se, but just that tournament feeling that you get to go out and compete. There is something about it that I just love beyond words,” Anthony explained.
“To be out there and feel those nerves and to perform … you can’t re-create it, you can’t practice it. It’s an incredible feeling to be out there with the pressure on.”
Anthony is the president of Jack Anthony Industries, a company that owns 7 Flags Car Wash.