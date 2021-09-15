Golf: Hadley donates $20,000 to Napa Valley scholarship fund

The Hadleys met two Vine recipients, Mills College sophomore Bertha Gallegos and Sonoma State University junior Kenya Cruz, and Lindy Solow Bouwer, NVCF Vice President of Development and Communications, at the check presentation. The Vine Scholarship allows the Hadleys to give back to a place where they receive much pleasure.

“Napa is Amanda’s and my favorite place,” Chesson said. “We honeymooned here. We love the food, the climate, the views and the wine, of course. It’s just a special place that has a lot of meaning to us and where we like to celebrate different milestones.”

The Hadleys chose the Vine Scholarship after Michelle Baggett, Executive Director of the Alpha Omega Collective Foundation, presented them several foundation options for helping youths in Napa Valley.

“Chesson and Amanda are passionate about charities that give growth and prosperity to the educational, mental and physical well-being of children,” Michelle Baggett said. “They essentially have chosen to support the growth of Napa Valley by giving first-generation, college-bound children whose families work in Napa Valley an opportunity to have an education which may bring them back to their hometown community to be a part of its sustainability.”