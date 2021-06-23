Golf: Napa High alumni to honor classmate Stoppello with tournament

Caen Healy and Drake Holman will honor one of their fellow 2016 Napa High graduates, Peter Stoppello, by hosting a Memorial Golf Day on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Eagle Vine Golf Club.
The entry fee for the four-person scramble tournament is $100. Of each fee, $20 will be donated to the Taylor Stoppello Education Fund, which was set up after Stoppello, 23, passed away unexpectedly on April 19.
Taylor will be a high school freshman in the fall.
“Peter was incredibly adoring of his little sister, Taylor, so we thought that there was no better way to honor his memory than giving Taylor a gift in his name to support her in the future,” said Healy.
They hope to fill the course with 80 golfers for a 1 p.m. shotgun start. As of June 11, nearly half of the spots had been filled.
“In just over a week since we announced the Golf Day, we’ve been amazed at the offers of sponsorship and prizes that have come our way from businesses in our community,” said Holman. “So the 80 lucky folks who get to play on Aug. 21 will be competing for some great prizes, including magnums of wine for Closest to the Pin and the Longest Drive.”
The pair said they will continue to accept donations of money and prizes for the tournament, and are also looking to host a silent auction and prize drawing at Eagle Vines at the conclusion of the event.
“Peter loved to play golf, so Drake and I decided that the best way to honor him and his life was to run a golf day in his memory,” said Healy. “The last time I saw Peter was when the three of us played at Yocha Dehe Golf Club (in Yolo County), where he treated me to the round as a congrats for my new job.”
Healy helped the Napa High football program win Monticello Empire League titles as a place-kicker when he was a junior and senior, making 59 of 68 extra-point attempts and going 5 of 5 on field goals over the two seasons.
But Healy has been playing cricket since 2006. He was invited to an International Cricket Council Combine in Indianapolis in the middle of his last football season and went on to play for Boston University. He also played for Dublin University while studying abroad in the spring of 2019, and with the Napa Valley Cricket Club. His father, Andrew Healy, has been vice president of the NVCC since its 2012 inception and said the club hopes to have Caen back on the team this summer.
Caen is currently in Mumbai, India training for a position with PharmaAccess in Business Development.
“It’s been tough being here in India and not being able to be with family and friends at the time of Peter’s passing” he said.
Holman helped the Napa High baseball program finish third in the MEL as a junior and senior. He still lives in Napa, where he is an apprentice electrician with A&F Electric and also works at Eagles Vines on weekends.
Healy played baseball and Napa Stormers high school rugby with Stoppello, who was a forwards captain, and Holman played Babe Ruth baseball with Stoppello.
“Caen and I were messaging and came up with the idea of a golf day in Peter’s memory,” he said, “so I asked the folks at Eagle Vines and, without hesitation, they said ‘yes.’ We chose a date in August so that we’d have enough time to fill all 20 groups and so far we’ve been blown away by the response from our friends, family, and the community.”
Visit petersgolfday.org to register for the tournament and/or to make a donation.
