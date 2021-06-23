Golf: Napa High alumni to honor classmate Stoppello with tournament

“Peter loved to play golf, so Drake and I decided that the best way to honor him and his life was to run a golf day in his memory,” said Healy. “The last time I saw Peter was when the three of us played at Yocha Dehe Golf Club (in Yolo County), where he treated me to the round as a congrats for my new job.”

Healy helped the Napa High football program win Monticello Empire League titles as a place-kicker when he was a junior and senior, making 59 of 68 extra-point attempts and going 5 of 5 on field goals over the two seasons.

But Healy has been playing cricket since 2006. He was invited to an International Cricket Council Combine in Indianapolis in the middle of his last football season and went on to play for Boston University. He also played for Dublin University while studying abroad in the spring of 2019, and with the Napa Valley Cricket Club. His father, Andrew Healy, has been vice president of the NVCC since its 2012 inception and said the club hopes to have Caen back on the team this summer.

Caen is currently in Mumbai, India training for a position with PharmaAccess in Business Development.

“It’s been tough being here in India and not being able to be with family and friends at the time of Peter’s passing” he said.