Golf: Napa Valley Country Club hires Jakovac as head pro, Sims as Director of Golf

Jason Jakovac was “thrilled” when he got the job as the head golf professional at Napa Valley Country Club.
It meant a return home for the Napa High graduate and an opportunity to be closer to his family after working for eight years at Hoakalei Country Club at Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii.
Jakovac's day became even more exciting when he learned during his call with NVCC General Manager Ari Kreisler that he was going to be joining Tom Sims, the club’s new Director of Golf.
“My face lit up even more, that I was able to have a colleague and my boss be somebody that I’ve known and really liked over the years,” Jakovac said. “I’ll be able to learn from his experience in the golf business, at all the great places and companies that he’s worked at.
“I couldn’t be happier, to learn as much as I possibly can from somebody as great as he is, to be mentored by Tom, and to add to my golf management skills. He brings so much experience to the position, with knowledge and history.”
In making the announcement, Kreisler said the addition of Sims and Jakovac, both Class A PGA golf professionals who each started at NVCC on April 20, “is like creating a golf dream-team in one fell swoop.”
Kreisler added: “After just a few weeks, both are already creating programing and making positive changes.”
Sims left Silverado Resort and Spa after six years as the head golf professional to join Napa Valley CC, a private club located off Hagen Road that was founded in 1915 as a golf club, and lead golf department operations.
“I love Silverado. I’ll always have a great feel and fondness for Silverado,” said Sims, a Napa resident for the last 26 years.
Napa Valley, a par-72, 6,298-yard layout, is the 16th-oldest course in Northern California. NVCC has 550 golf members.
Sims and Jakovac have known each other for years. Jakovac played on a middle school team in Napa Optimist Youth Basketball coached by Sims.
“Napa Valley Country Club already has an amazing junior tennis program but has for many years lacked quality junior golf,” said Kreisler. “Now kids all the way up to age 16 will have programming that will not only teach them golf, but also develop their skills, help make the game more fun and provide the valuable life-lessons that golf instills in kids like character, persistence, patience and integrity.
“Don’t get me wrong, the benefit of these two amazing talents is not just to enhance junior golf. That’s just the tip, because at a private club, it’s all about creating the ultimate member experience and now we are on track to really enhance the entire golf operation.”
Sims and Jakovac both have extensive backgrounds in golf — teaching the game and in management and leadership positions.
“The management team at NVCC keeps getting stronger, and now with the addition of Tom and Jason, is becoming quite formidable,” said Kreisler. “The club is still gaining momentum, even as the torrid demand for golf plateaus. Membership is still growing and word on the street is something special is happening at the once ‘hidden gem.’ We are in a perfect position to continue adding talent and finding additional ways of creating lasting memories for the membership.
“I attribute all of the success we’ve had to the people who work here. Our goal is to exceed the members’ expectations every single day and this staff is far surpassing that goal.
“Clubs are all about relationships and the staff is an extension of the member’s family. And Tom and Jason were already connected to NVCC’s members so integrating into this group is happening quickly.”
Lewis Pattullo left NVCC as the head PGA golf professional earlier this year to go to work at Pauma Valley Country Club as the Director of Golf. Pauma Valley is located in San Diego County.
Sims’ last day at Silverado was April 7.
“I’m really looking forward to a great new chapter in my career and working hard for the Napa Valley members,” said Sims. “It’s making sure we’re doing all the right things and we’re all on the same page.
“The membership has been really, really kind to me.”
Todd Schaublin is Napa Valley CC’s course superintendent.
Tim Brace is the golf shop manager.
NVCC was a nine-hole course when it first opened for play. Ron Fream, a golf course architect, designed a second nine that opened in 1990.
“I look forward to learning from Tom,” said Jakovac. “I feel very comfortable coming back home, working here at Napa Valley with the staff and Tom, who I’ve known for many years.
“It’s how you treat and take care of people – giving lessons and trying to improve people’s golf games, making their day better when they come here. That’s the main objective.”
A closer look at Tom Sims and Jason Jakovac:
Tom Sims
Sims has worked at area courses and has been involved in the game for many years.
“His reputation around town and throughout the industry is remarkable and we are so lucky to have him come to NVCC to lead our golf operation,” said Kreisler.
Sims has worked in operations, management, administration and maintenance areas in the golf business.
He worked as a starter at South Suburban Golf Course in Littleton, Colorado.
While working at Escondido Country Club in San Diego County, he earned a two-year degree in golf course management from the San Diego Golf Academy in Rancho Santa Fe.
He was at Las Vegas Country Club. He was first assistant and later the head golf professional at Escondido CC.
He was director of golf operations for 12 years at Hiddenbrooke Golf Club in Vallejo, a former site of the LPGA Samsung World Championship (2000-2002).
He held several positions, including general manager, head professional, director of golf and director of instruction, in 10 years at Napa Golf Course in Kennedy Park. CourseCo Inc. named Sims as the Manager of the Year in 2008.
Sims worked for six years at Inverness Golf Club in Englewood, Colorado, as the foreman of a crew in the maintenance department.
He worked on the grounds staff at Columbine Country Club, in Littleton, Colorado, for two years.
Sims and his wife, Jennifer, have three children: Thomas Sims, Torrey Yetman, and Zack Sims.
Jason Jakovac
Jakovac entered the PGA of America program in 2014 and became the head golf professional at Hoakalei Country Club, a course designed by Ernie Els, in 2018. He was the first assistant pro at the private club for five years.
He is from Napa and graduated from Napa High in 2004. He played on golf teams at Napa High and Napa Valley College.
Jakovac spent 10 years at Vintner’s Golf Club in Yountville, working as the assistant pro, golf shop manager, and in outside services.
Jakovac and his wife, Jaime, have a son, Jetson.
“Being away from our families has been really hard,” he said. “We’re lucky to have a job opening here at Napa Valley. I’m truly happy to be here at Napa Valley, where I grew up, as the head golf professional at a great private club. It’s my hometown.
“It just happened that our 2-year-old boy is getting ready to start preschool soon.”
Jakovac’s older brother, J.J. Jakovac, is a 2000 Vintage High graduate and caddies on the PGA Tour for Collin Morikawa.
J.J. Jakovac was a three-time NCAA Division II first-team All-American and the 2002 and 2004 NCAA Division II individual medalist for Chico State. He is in the Chico State Athletic Hall of Fame. He received the Jack Nicklaus Award as the nation’s top Division II golfer in 2004 and played on the Palmer Cup team in college. He also captured the Northern California Golf Association Public Links title.
After college, he played mini tour golf as a professional.
“I’ve always had a passion for golf, knowing that my dad and brother were involved in it. I’ve always had the passion to be in the golf business, whether that was playing or as a PGA professional. Once I started working in the business, I saw how great it was and some of the doors that have opened,” said Jason Jakovac.
J.J. and Jason’s father, Jan Jakovac of Napa, won the president flight at the 19th annual Northern California Golf Association Net Amateur Championship at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach in 2012.
Jan played as a professional in the 1970s and got to the PGA Tour qualifying school finals in ’79 at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, failing to make the cut.
He was on the staff at Silverado and Green Valley Country Club in Fairfield as an assistant pro.