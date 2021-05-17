Golf: Napa Valley Country Club hires Jakovac as head pro, Sims as Director of Golf

Jason Jakovac was “thrilled” when he got the job as the head golf professional at Napa Valley Country Club.

It meant a return home for the Napa High graduate and an opportunity to be closer to his family after working for eight years at Hoakalei Country Club at Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!

Jakovac's day became even more exciting when he learned during his call with NVCC General Manager Ari Kreisler that he was going to be joining Tom Sims, the club’s new Director of Golf.

“My face lit up even more, that I was able to have a colleague and my boss be somebody that I’ve known and really liked over the years,” Jakovac said. “I’ll be able to learn from his experience in the golf business, at all the great places and companies that he’s worked at.

“I couldn’t be happier, to learn as much as I possibly can from somebody as great as he is, to be mentored by Tom, and to add to my golf management skills. He brings so much experience to the position, with knowledge and history.”

In making the announcement, Kreisler said the addition of Sims and Jakovac, both Class A PGA golf professionals who each started at NVCC on April 20, “is like creating a golf dream-team in one fell swoop.”