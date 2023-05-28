Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The University of San Francisco’s Class of 1956 was a pretty good one.

It included Bill Russell and K.C. Jones, basketball stars who led the Dons on a 55-game winning streak.

Russell was a two-time All-American who played on NCAA championship teams in 1955 and 1956. The center, USF’s all-time career leading rebounder, went on to win 11 NBA championships with the Boston Celtics.

Jones, a point guard, was an All-American and the captain of USF’s 1955-1956 championship team.

There was also John Fry, a standout collegiate golfer who has been a member of the PGA of America for 61 years.

“That was my class,” said Fry, a Napa resident.

He and Carmen, his wife of 61 years, make their home near Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course.

The three are not only in the same class. They are also in the USF Hall of Fame – Russell and Jones with the Class of 1959, Fry with the Class of 1987.

Fry was inducted last year into the Northern California Section PGA Hall of Fame with the Class of 2022, which also included Shim La Goy, Sue Fiscoe and Mike Rawister. Inductees are recognized for their significant, enduring accomplishments and contributions to the game and the Association, according to its website, ncpgalinks.com.

Fry, 88, was not able to attend the festivities but wishes he had.

“If I had been able to go to the ceremony in Reno where I was inducted into the Northern California PGA Hall of Fame, the thing I would have talked about were the people that I met through all those years because the relationships in golf are just fantastically good for me.,” he said recently. “I’m like the guy in the movie — I’m the luckiest guy in the world.

“The one point I wanted to make to them – and they probably already know it – is the relationships. Golf is a great common denominator.”

The Northern California Section of the PGA, according to ncpgalinks.com, was granted a charter of affiliation by the PGA of America in October 1924 and is one of the 41 designated Sections of the PGA of America.

“Organized in 1920 to promote interest in the game of golf, the birth of this Association was heralded as an important step to the advancement of the game in this region,” the website points out. “The Northern California PGA is proud to be recognized as a progressive and model Section within The PGA of America.”

The NorCal Section of the PGA, according to ncpgalinks.com, is an organization committed to helping others through the game of golf.

“With 1,100 dedicated PGA Professionals and associates at over 400 golf facilities in Northern California and Northwestern Nevada, the Association continues to have a positive impact on the game of golf both regionally and nationally,” the website said. “The Northern California PGA provides support to its golf professionals in the following areas: education, employment, youth and player development, professional tournaments, and marketing services.

“With over 1,100 PGA professionals and associates, this association of golf professionals focuses on providing the benefits of golf to people as individuals as well as to the community.”

Fry was born in Oakland as part of a family that has been in the golf business for more than 100 years, starting out in the game as caddies in 1910 in Washington, according to a report from the NCPGA.

“I was born into the golf business,” he said.

The clipping of a photo of Fry’s father and four uncles that ran in the Oakland Tribune sports section on Sept. 13, 1928 is framed and hanging on the wall in his home.

Dick Fry, John’s father, and Dick’s four brothers were all in the business as golf professionals. Dick was the head golf pro at Oakland’s Lake Chabot Golf Course for over 50 years, starting in 1929.

John Fry honed his game playing with Oakland native “Champagne” Tony Lema, who joined the PGA Tour in 1957. Lema won the 1964 Open Championship and was a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour.

“I grew up at Lake Chabot and my father taught me how to play golf. That’s where I learned and worked,” Fry said. “I played a lot of golf. I grew up with a kid named Tony Lema. We caddied together.”

Lema and his wife, Betty, died in an airplane crash in Illinois after leaving the 1966 PGA Championship.

He was inducted into the Northern California Section PGA Hall of Fame, Northern California Golf Association Hall of Fame, Northern California Golf Hall of Fame, San Leandro Sports Foundation Hall of Fame, and St. Elizabeth-Oakland Hall of Fame.

In 2017, Lema was honored at the Memorial Tournament by Jack Nicklaus, the event's founder and host, at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Fry had success right away as an amateur, winning the Oakland City Championship in 1953 and the Hayward City Championship in 1954.

He shot a course-record 11-under-par 61 at Lake Chabot in the early 1950s while he was at USF. He played four years for the Dons, who practiced and played at Sharp Park Golf Course in Pacifica.

Dick Fry and his four brothers came to Northern California from Everett, Wash., in the 1920s. Fred opened up Lake Chabot in 1923 and then went to Pacific Grove Golf Links. Earl got the job at Alameda Municipal, where Dick also worked for him. Tom was a golf professional at San Mateo Golf Course. Mark was the head golf professional at Sequoyah Country Club in Oakland.

John said Mark, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, was the best golfer of the five brothers.

“He always had a good short game,” John said. “He had great hand-eye coordination. He was also a great basketball player. He could do any kind of sports.”

Turning professional

John Fry turned professional in 1957, starting out as an apprentice at Lake Chabot.

He was in the U.S. Army for two years and was stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash., starting in 1957, before returning to the Bay Area and going to work at Lake Chabot.

“I lived through the golden years of golf,” he said. “The guys I grew up with, I’ve outlived most of them. I pray for them every day because we just had such a great time.”

Fry took over as the head golf professional at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco in 1967. He was there for 11 years, with Harding Park hosting the San Francisco Open and Lucky International, PGA Tour events. He played in the Lucky International twice.

Besides running the golf shop and overseeing operations, Fry also gave golf lessons.

“In order to survive back in those days, I worked six days a week, 10-12 hours a day, during daylight saving time, because I had to work from noon until closing, which might have been 8 or 9 o’clock at night,” he recalled. “The only way I could live was to give some golf lessons, so I gave golf lessons from 10 until 12. Sometimes I didn't get home until 9 or 10 o’clock at night. I wasn't home very much.”

During his years at Harding Park, Fry was on the NCPGA Board of Directors and was the section president in 1974.

“In those days, we had a little office in Oakland at Jack London Square. We had one employee. The Northern California PGA is so active now, as it's a very busy organization,” he said.

Fry’s Warehouse Golf & Tennis

H was e opened Fry’s Warehouse Golf & Tennis in South San Francisco after leaving Harding Park. Fry owned and ran the store for 27 years until 2005, when he retired at the age of 71. According to the NCPGA’s August publication, Fry’s Sports became a frequent stop for Johnny Miller, Byron Nelson, Bob Rosburg, Ernie Els, Scotty Cameron and other worldwide travelers.

“I had wonderful people working for me. I had a great staff,” he said. “I still dream about being in the store. I’m in the store, behind the cash register and I’m waiting on customers.”

A report in the NCPGA August 2022 publication read:

“Fry looks back with pride at being a 60-year PGA member and being in the golf business in what he describes as the golden years between Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods. Golf made huge strides in building new courses, merchandising and developing new equipment.

“John Fry’s life has been a life well lived and the board of directors of the Northern California PGA is proud to welcome John Fry, a PGA Life Member, into the Northern California PGA Hall of Fame.”

Fry played high school golf at Saint Joseph Notre Dame High School in Alameda, graduating in 1952. He was a member at Silverado for 34 years. He was also a member at California Golf Club of San Francisco and Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards in American Canyon.

He was a resident of Daly City for 50 years.

“The Fry family has been part of the fabric of the Northern California PGA for decades,” said Len Dumas,

Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer of the NCPGA. “We’re just grateful that there are golf professionals like that, that mentor so many of us.”

Noted Fry, “The Fry family has been in golf 100 years this year.”

Honored by The Langley

Fry and Hale Irwin were honored in 2017 at The Langley, an event held in support of PGA HOPE Northern California. Irwin, a 20-time winner on the PGA Tour and 45-time winner on PGA Tour Champions, was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1992. Irwin is a three-time U.S. Open champion and two-time U.S. Senior Open winner.

The Langley, A Tribute to Legends, is the NCPGA Foundation's premier fundraising event and is named after Jim Langley, the former PGA head professional at Cypress Point Club.

PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is the flagship military program of the Northern California PGA Foundation, according to ncpgafoundation.org, and introduces golf to veterans with disabilities to aid in their physical and mental health recovery process and enhance their overall well-being. Since 2015, more than 1,500 veterans have participated in PGA HOPE Northern California programs.

The program is free to veterans and is taught by PGA Professionals. PGA HOPE uses golf as a tool to help veterans reconnect in their community, build relationships, make contact with a golf ball, and have a lot fun along the way.

John and Carmen Fry have three children — Richard Joseph Fry, Marie Louise Black, and Victoria Fry Ruiz Haft — and five grandchildren.

