Golf: Napa's Noeggerath cards third ace

Ann Noeggerath shot her third lifetime hole-in-on on Sept. 14 on the par-3 second hole at Eagle Vines Golf Club, using a 5-wood to make the 128-yard shot.

The Napa resident carded her first two aces at executive courses in Southern California, according to playing partner Cheryl Van Scyoc of Napa, who witnessed the shot with Mary Schuh and Debby Baratta of Sonoma County.

“You’re on a slightly elevated tee box and the water cuts in, so there’s a narrow opening between the rough area and the little bit of fairway,” Van Scyoc recalled. “She thought when she hit it, it was headed for the water, but it cleared that small fairway opening, and just tracked all the way up the green and popped in the hole.

“She was stunned and we were all jumping up and down, screaming ‘You just got a hole-in-one!’”

Van Scyoc said the rest of Noeggerath’s round didn’t go quite as well. They couldn’t even celebrate her hole-in-one at the club’s bar because it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noeggerath and Van Scyoc are members of the Kennedy Park Women’s Golf Club, which plays on Thursdays.

As “Bronze Club” members, they also get to play two Mondays a month at Eagle Vines.