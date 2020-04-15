Golf: New dates for Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As part of the newly updated PGA Tour schedule released on Wednesday, the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa will kick off the 2020-2021 season and be played the week after the Tour Championship and the week before the U.S. Open.

The dates for the Safeway Open, presented by Chevron, have been moved one week earlier on the calendar to Sept. 10-13. As many golf events have unfortunately been either cancelled or postponed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the PGA Tour and other governing bodies in the game of golf are working together to update the schedule of events across the professional golf tours for the remainder of the year.

“We are excited to have our dates confirmed by the PGA Tour for September,” said Jeff Sanders, President, Lagardere Sports Golf Events, the management company responsible for producing the Safeway Open. “This is a very difficult time in our country and throughout the world and we are hopeful that the PGA Tour’s return to competition in the near future will provide some joy and a bright light at the end of the tunnel for our fans, while continuing to provide valuable charity dollars to the community. We are looking forward to another great week of world class golf by day and amazing music by night in Napa in September.”