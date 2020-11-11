Golf: PGA HOPE event in Napa allows veterans to recreate and socialize

“The No. 1 success of the PGA HOPE program, not only in Northern California, but throughout the nation, is a camaraderie that it builds,” said Epperly. “This an opportunity to get out and talk with others, share their feelings, share their ideas. They’re all together. They’re brothers and sisters and that’s who they are. We want to make sure they stay that way and are able to have time and a place to go do that.

“I’ll get pulled aside by one of the veterans and they’ll talk about what some of their struggles have been and how important this program has been. In many, many cases, it’s saved people’s lives. It’s made a difference in their life to get them out of where they were and into someplace that is comfortable and safe.”

Kevin Patton of Elk Grove spent 3½ years in the U.S. Air Force as a Senior Airman and two years in the U.S. Army as a PFC. He suffered a spinal cord injury in an automobile accident in 1986 while on active duty in the Air Force. He uses the ParaGolfer, “an all-terrain wheelchair that raises the user into a standing position, to allow a more conventional golf swing,” according to empowergolf.com.au, to play golf.