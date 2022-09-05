Golf: PGA Tour to return with all past Napa champions

The Fortinet Championship announced Friday that former UC Berkeley golfer Max Homa has committed to defend his title against a 156-player field in this year’s event Sept. 15–18 at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.
Homa, 31, has won four PGA Tour events and is No. 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Last year in Napa, his one-stroke victory over Maverick McNealy secured his third Tour victory. Homa had his best season yet, with five top-10 finishes, 15 top-25 finishes, and only three missed cuts in 24 events played. He finished fifth in the 2022 FedExCup.
Tournament officials also announced the confirmation of 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, a four-time PGA Tour winner who will make his first appearance at the Fortinet Championship.
Five-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler and Australia’s Cam Davis, the No. 66 player in the world, are also confirmed to compete in Napa. Davis, the 2015 Australian Amateur champion, has only one win on the PGA Tour but had five top-10 finishes last season.
The other winners in Napa are also committed to play this year. It was called the Frys.com Open when Emiliano Grillo won it in 2015, and the Safeway Open when Brendan Steele won it in 2016 and 2017, Kevin Tway in 2018, Cameron Champ in 2019, and Stewart Cink in 2020.
Cink’s eight career PGA Tour titles include one major, the 2009 British Open. In 2020, he finished 21 under par after shooting a seven-under 65 on Sunday to win in Napa with son Reagan serving as his caddie. His score is the lowest in the event’s history.
Grillo’s playoff victory over Kevin Na remains his only PGA Tour win, though the Argentine has not missed one event in Napa since.
Also confirmed to compete is South Korean sensation Si Woo Kim, 27, whose three PGA Tour wins include one at the 2017 Players Championship.
Other notable commitments include nine-time PGA Tour winners Brandt Snedeker and Matt Kuchar along with Canadian Corey Conners — ranked 25th in the world — and Harris English, a four-time Tour champion ranked No. 43 in the world.
Tom Hoge is confirmed to compete after playing 32 events during the 2021-22 season. They included the Fortinet Championship, where he finished tied for 36th. Hoge had six top-10 finishes, won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and finished 10th in the 2022 FedExCup.
Players had until 5 p.m. Friday EST to commit to the Fortinet Championship and can withdraw from the tournament at any time.
For more information, visit fortinetchampionship.com, @fortinetchampionship on Instagram, FortinetChampionship on Facebook, or @fortinetchampionship on Twitter.
The Fortinet Championship begins the 2022-23 FedEx Cup regular season and includes a two-night Concert Series on the South Course immediately following completion of play. Friday night’s performers will be multi-platinum country music star Cole Swindell and special guest Gavin DeGraw. On Saturday night, Grammy nominated OneRepublic, with special guest X Ambassadors, will take the stage.
The Fortinet Championship also includes a Security Summit and Technology Vendor Exposition that brings together the Fortinet community of customers, partners, and employees.
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) develops and sells cybersecurity solutions. The Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda, provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Visit fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs for more information.
Silverado Resort and Spa, originally built as a private estate in 1870, features 345 guest rooms and suites, two PGA championship golf courses, 10 tennis courts, three bocce ball courts, three swimming pools, a 16,000-square-foot spa and fitness center and 70,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. Visit silveradoresort.com for more information.
Andy Wilcox is a sportswriter-photographer for the Napa Valley Register. He's had similar roles in Walnut Creek, Grass Valley, Auburn, Tracy and Patterson. He grew up in Ohio. His wife, Laura, is a pastry chef. He also enjoys playing guitar and piano.
