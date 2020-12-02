Golf: Silverado Resort and Spa named 'California Golf Course of the Year'

Silverado Resort and Spa has been named the 2020 “California Golf Course of the Year” by the California Golf Course Owners Association Board of Directors.
The board recognized the club for its connection to the PGA Tour, all that the courses and region have had to overcome in recent years, and the exemplary characteristics of the property, according to Troon, which manages the property.
The CGCOA Course of the Year award honors a California golf course demonstrating excellence in five areas: exceptional quality of the course, exemplary water stewardship practices, exceptional quality of ownership and management, outstanding contribution to its community, and significant contribution to the game. The winners come from the CGCOA’s core membership, which make an outstanding contribution to the game of golf in their markets, and are model operations to their peers.
“We considered several courses this year, each of which had a compelling story, but in the end Silverado really was a very clear choice,” said CGCOA Executive Director Marc Connerly. “We believe that Silverado will represent California very strongly in the national Course of the Year competition.”
Silverado’s two 18-hole, par-72 championship layouts, the North Course and South Course, were originally designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. They were redesigned by resort owner, World Golf Hall of Fame member and former lead NBC golf analyst Johnny Miller. The quality of the courses is such that the PGA Tour begins its season at Silverado, playing the Safeway Open in September. The 2020 Safeway Open, won by Stewart Cink, was executed in a safe, COVID-free manner without spectators, all while under the pre-tournament threat of California wildfires.
Led by Miller’s efforts, Silverado has experienced a resurgence over the last decade and is once again considered an iconic Northern California destination. With renovations to the golf courses, mansion building and guest rooms, guests experience modern day luxury while honoring the resort’s tradition and history. Ownership continues to invest in the property and there is a spirit of continual progress.
Over the last four years, the region has dealt with fires, power outages, poor air quality, record-setting rainfall and now COVID-19.
Through these challenges and obstacles, Silverado has persevered, while helping the surrounding community. The resort has provided shelter, meals, financial contributions and many memorable outings for members of the community. From celebrating the local fire departments and first responders to supporting four local high school golf programs, serving from the heart is a daily theme at Silverado.
“Our team is grateful to be honored for all of the hard work put forth this year to overcome many challenges,” said Silverado Resort General Manager John Evans. “We are very appreciative of our partnership with Troon and organizations like the CGCOA that have provided resources to help us succeed. We welcome all to come and enjoy soon.”h courses were re-designed by World Golf Hall of Fame member and Johnny Miller. In 2019, the North Course was named to Golfweek’s Best 2019: Top 200 Resort Courses ranking.
Along with the golf courses, Silverado has 340 guest rooms, 100,000 square feet of conference space, and on-site signature restaurant. Surrounded by more than 540 wineries, the resort also features a 16,000-square-foot spa, 10 secluded swimming pools, 10 tennis courts and other recreational offerings.
Troon, headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., is the world’s largest golf management company. It provides services at more than 440 locations around the globe, including 470-plus 18-hole-equivalent golf courses.
Troon also specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. It manages more than 490-plus food and beverage operations located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities. With properties located in 40-plus states and 30-plus countries, Troon’s family of brands includes Troon Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, Honours Golf, OB Sports, Green Golf Partners, CADDIEMASTER, True Club Solutions, Cliff Drysdale Tennis and RealFood Hospitality, Strategy and Design.
There are currently 67 Troon-affiliated properties featuring 87 golf courses on national and international “Top 100” rankings. Troon-affiliated properties include Quintero Golf Club in Peoria, Ariz.; Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast, Fla; Belfair in Bluffton, South Carolina; Bahia Beach Resort & Golf Club in Puerto Rico; and Costa Navarino in Greece.
