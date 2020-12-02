Golf: Silverado Resort and Spa named 'California Golf Course of the Year'

Silverado Resort and Spa has been named the 2020 “California Golf Course of the Year” by the California Golf Course Owners Association Board of Directors.

The board recognized the club for its connection to the PGA Tour, all that the courses and region have had to overcome in recent years, and the exemplary characteristics of the property, according to Troon, which manages the property.

The CGCOA Course of the Year award honors a California golf course demonstrating excellence in five areas: exceptional quality of the course, exemplary water stewardship practices, exceptional quality of ownership and management, outstanding contribution to its community, and significant contribution to the game. The winners come from the CGCOA’s core membership, which make an outstanding contribution to the game of golf in their markets, and are model operations to their peers.

“We considered several courses this year, each of which had a compelling story, but in the end Silverado really was a very clear choice,” said CGCOA Executive Director Marc Connerly. “We believe that Silverado will represent California very strongly in the national Course of the Year competition.”