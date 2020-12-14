Golf: Staying in game pays off for Pattullo, Napa Valley Country Club's new head pro

Lewis Pattullo was just 22 years old when an injury to his left wrist and left hand forced him to retire from playing golf on the European Challenge Tour, as well as a couple of mini tours.
It was near the end of 2011, when he broke his wrist and tore ligaments in his thumb after hitting a 2-iron shot off a tree root that he did not see at the time during a tournament. He was already in his third year of playing full-time as a professional throughout Europe, with events that took him to Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Slovenia, France, Switzerland, Scotland, England and the British Isles.
“Very, very young to be retired and looking for a secondary career,” said Pattullo, who is from London. “But when I look at that, I’m a big believer in (the saying) 'As one door slams in your face, another door opens.' If that hadn’t have happened to me, I wouldn’t have been able to take the necessary steps to have the current experiences that I have.
“I’m not regretful of what happened. I’m actually very happy that I get to have a normal life and go home to my wife (Nicole) and my daughter (Quinn Rose) every night.”
A procedure to re-set his wrist and repair tendons, followed by a lengthy rehab, has allowed Pattullo to continue playing golf, as he is active in events and tournaments that the Northern California Section of the PGA puts on.
But he made a career change.
“I turned pro when I was 19. I came up trying to play the game and trying to become a tour professional and then realizing my calling was on the country club side of things,” he said.
Pattullo spent one year, in 2012, working as the first assistant at Purley Downs Golf Club, located at South Croydon, Surrey, South East England. He moved to the United States and worked at Meadow Club, a private club in Marin County, for six years, from 2014-2020, as an assistant pro and lead instructor.
He joined Napa Valley Country Club as its new head PGA golf professional, starting his job on Dec. 1.
“Being 32 years old and being a head professional at a place like Napa Valley, with the people I get to work with and also get to work for on a daily basis, it’s a very humbling experience,” said Pattullo, a resident of Petaluma. “It’s a testament to all of the hard work I’ve put in for many years.”
Pattullo, who has played golf and been involved and around the game most of his life, takes over for Dave Solomon at Napa Valley. Solomon, the Northern California Section-PGA Player of the Year in 2017, left to take the head professional position at Orinda Country Club in the East Bay.
“I’m just a humble, hard-working family man who just felt like I’ve been given a golden ticket,” said Pattullo. “I’m excited to be part of the family and the culture here.
“Things here are going really well. I couldn’t believe the warm reception I got. The membership have been amazing, welcoming me to my new position and also asking me if there’s anything that I need or anything that will make my job easier, just to give them a call. I’ve been lucky enough to be invited to play with the membership already.”
Pattullo has also been able to give some lessons. He is a member of the PGA of America, a Class A professional, and has PGA specialized degree in teaching and coaching.
“I’ve been giving a few lessons, to help people understand kind of how I how I teach and kind of my methodology to help them improve,” he said. “My staff have been really, really embracing of me being the new head professional.”
Pattullo oversees the golf department staff, which also includes Kelly Smith, the club’s first assistant; Tim Brace, golf shop manager; and Timothy O’Hara, outside operations manager.
Napa Valley Country Club, which was founded in 1915 as a golf club, features a par-72, 6,283-yard course that is located off Hagen Road, in a spectacularly beautiful setting, on the east side of town. The private club has 435 golf members.
“I got my Christmas present early this year with the addition of Lewis to our team,” said Ari Kreisler, NVCC’s General Manager. “Already he is making a positive impact on the staff and the membership and I am really looking forward to watching him blossom here at Napa Valley Country Club.
“Lewis comes highly recommended from his peers and from the Meadow Club membership. But what I really love is his energy. He is the type of person that will not sleep until he sees success.
“Being the head golf professional at Napa Valley Country Club is no easy job. We ask a lot of our head pro – not just long hours, but also a ton of hands-on work that some other club’s head pros may not have to endure. And that is why we spent a few months meticulously searching for the right person.
Lewis outshined all the other candidates and in the end, it was apparent that he was the obvious choice.
“Already Lewis is contributing his ideas and using his worldly experience to help reimagine how to make our golf programming even better. For example, he is already designing a program that offers pure golf for our juniors.
“Based on the tremendous support I have personally received from the NVCC membership, I am anxious to watch the members embrace Lewis as he shines here at NVCC.”
Several elevated tees provide players with views of the area and the scenery of the course, situated in the Coombsville area of Napa County. It’s the 16th-oldest course in Northern California.
Sean Battistini is the club’s golf course superintendent.
It was a nine-hole course when NVCC first opened for play. Additional property was purchased by the club in 1988. A second nine, designed by Ron Fream, a golf course architect, opened in 1990.
Napa Valley Country Club is in the midst of the busiest six-month period in its 100-plus year history, said Kreisler. The club has had several months in 2020 where rounds were up 100 percent to 2019, said Kreisler.
Assistant positions
After suffering the injury, Pattullo went to work at Purley Downs Golf Club as its first assistant. The golf department staff is led by Scott Graham, the head pro.
“Scott Graham is widely regarded as one of the top professionals in the southeast part of the country,” said Pattullo. “I was immersed into understanding the difference between being a professional golfer versus a golf professional. I got a very, very good schooling in how to merchandise a pro shop, how to deal with a membership, how to give instruction and the general running of a business.”
He gained additional experience working at Meadow Club, a course designed by Alister MacKenzie. Located in Fairfax, it’s a private club. The golf department is led by Jim O'Neal, the head golf pro.
“Working at Meadow Club was a truly special time in my life,” said Pattullo. “Jim O'Neal was an amazing mentor. He showed me the right way to do things. I truly feel that without his mentorship and guidance, I wouldn’t be in this chair today. He definitely schooled me and gave me the right ways to handle difficult problems and showing me the right way to remedy problems.
“One thing that I’m a big believer of is when you’re lucky enough to have a good mentor, who shows you the right way to do it, it’s making sure that you repay that and give that back to the people that then start to work for me, making sure that Napa Valley feels like a place where they can thrive as a golf professional. And when they’re ready to spread their wings, that they feel that they are kind of armed with the tools to go on and become head professionals.”
Starting out young in the game
Pattullo was 5 years old when he began playing golf. He played in junior tournaments all over the world, traveling with his parents, Steve and Sally Pattullo.
“By the time I was 16, I had already competed in 25 different countries,” he said. “We would attach ourselves to the biggest events and we would spend most of, if not the whole summer, at events in Europe.”
Lewis’ father, Steve, played professional soccer in England as a central midfielder for Southampton FC and Crystal Palace Football Club. Both play in the Premier League.
His parents make their home in Croydon, England.
“My dad is the man I look up to more than anyone else in the world. My mom taught me how to win and lose correctly. She taught me that a person’s character was worth more than how many trophies you had in the cupboard,” he said.
Lewis left home and traveled to the U.S. to play golf for Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas in 2006. He played there for one year.
Lewis turned pro in 2007. He won two mini tour events, in 2009 in Slovakia and in 2010 in France.
He played on the European Challenge Tour for four years.
The European Challenge Tour, which began in 1987, “has developed into a proven training ground, where the champions-in-waiting battle worldwide to make it to the end-of-season Grand Final and gain a potentially life-changing card for the European Tour,” according to its website, www.europeantour.com.
“Many players have progressed from the Challenge Tour and gone on to become major champions – including Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose, Martin Kaymer and Louis Oosthuizen – and Ryder Cup stars, such as Ian Poulter, Thomas Pieters and Tommy Fleetwood.”
The experience of having played professional golf has helped Pattullo with the way he goes about the daily routine of his job – doing all he can each day.
“I feel that I’m very, very diligent with how I manage my calendar, and also making sure that I roll out a really, really effective blueprint,” he said.
“It’s making sure that my staff members feel that they’re getting my time, in terms of making sure that I’m mentoring them and helping them grow as PGA professionals. It’s making sure that I’m around and present for my membership and making sure that I can play with them weekly. And also that I’m on the lesson tee, helping them improve in their games and lowering their handicaps.”
Continuing to play
Pattullo plans to continue playing in Northern California PGA Section and Bay Area Chapter events during the year.
“Thankfully, I’m back to a position to where I can compete,” he said. “Competing is a big part of my personal DNA. I’m just thankful that the doctors got me back to a point where I could not only play the game, but compete. I fully intend on continuing my playing career.”
Pattullo works as the coach for three players on the Symetra Tour: Audra Kepler and Lizzie Schulz, both of Walnut Creek, and Emily Gilbreath of Phoenix, Arizona.
Pattullo’s wife, Nicole, played four years of college golf at the University of Tennessee. Nicole, who won two individual tournament titles in college, also played on the Symetra Tour from 2008-10 and later earned her LPGA Tour card in 2011.
