Golf: Staying in game pays off for Pattullo, Napa Valley Country Club's new head pro

“One thing that I’m a big believer of is when you’re lucky enough to have a good mentor, who shows you the right way to do it, it’s making sure that you repay that and give that back to the people that then start to work for me, making sure that Napa Valley feels like a place where they can thrive as a golf professional. And when they’re ready to spread their wings, that they feel that they are kind of armed with the tools to go on and become head professionals.”

Starting out young in the game

Pattullo was 5 years old when he began playing golf. He played in junior tournaments all over the world, traveling with his parents, Steve and Sally Pattullo.

“By the time I was 16, I had already competed in 25 different countries,” he said. “We would attach ourselves to the biggest events and we would spend most of, if not the whole summer, at events in Europe.”

Lewis’ father, Steve, played professional soccer in England as a central midfielder for Southampton FC and Crystal Palace Football Club. Both play in the Premier League.

His parents make their home in Croydon, England.