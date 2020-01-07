Finigan Tilly of San Carlos took the first-round lead on Tuesday at the Grapevine Amateur, the first event of the 2020 Troon Saguaro Amateur Series, by shooting a 2-under-par 70 on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.
Finigan leads by one shot over two players, Clay Seeber of Newport Beach and Beng Keat Lim of Surprise, Arizona, who each had 1-under 71s.
Dallas Hankamer of Temple, Texas is alone in fourth place after an even-par 72.
Four players are tied for fifth place with 74s and six players are tied for ninth place with 75s.
The three-day, 54-hole event continues with Round 2 on Wednesday and concludes with the third and final round on Thursday.
All rounds take place on the Silverado North Course, the home of the PGA Tour’s Safeway Open.
Golfers must have a handicap index of 3.0 or better to be eligible to enter. It’s an open amateur tournament.
Players are scheduled to start Round 2 on Wednesday, from the Nos. 1 and 10 tees, at 8 a.m. Play could start later in the event of a frost delay.
Players are scheduled to start the final round on Thursday, from the Nos. 1 and 10 tees, at 8 a.m. Play could start later in the event of a frost delay.
There are 60 players, who are from around the country, entered in the tournament.