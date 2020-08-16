Golf: Vintage High grad J.J. Jakovac, caddie for PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa, says 'a lot more to come' for rising star

As Collin Morikawa stepped to the microphone and cameras to speak to the media in the late afternoon at Harding Park last Sunday, his caddie, J.J. Jakovac, stood off to the side having the time of his life.
The Napa native and 2000 Vintage High grad was obviously thrilled about what the 23-year old Morikawa had just accomplished – winning the PGA Championship just 14 months after turning pro by shooting a 65 and a 64, the lowest ever combined weekend score at a major, over the final two rounds of the tournament – but that wasn’t the direct source of Jakovac’s excitement as he stood near the covered media area.
Though officially fans weren’t allowed to attend the event, some local Bay Area sports stars were able to gain access to the course, among them Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, who had followed Morikawa for most of his back 9 on Sunday.
Being a Northern California native and a huge Golden State fan, Jakovac had gotten Curry’s attention with a “Waaarrrioorrss” cheer after Morikawa had teed off on 10. When he saw Curry in the media area, waiting to ask Morikawa a question as a “guest reporter” after the round, Jakovac and the multi-time NBA All-Star struck up a conversation that Jakovac won’t soon forget.
“I sat there with Steph for like 15 minutes just shooting s*** about basketball, golf, who they’re going to pick in the draft, all that stuff,” Jakovac said last week, “He’s such a nice guy, or at least he was to me. It was incredible. That was one of the coolest things about the whole day was just sitting there with Steph.”
Jakovac said the historic weekend showing from Morikawa was the biggest highlight of his nine-year career caddying on the PGA Tour so far, and moments like the one he shared with Curry underscore just how special the weekend was. But arguably the biggest takeaway from the weekend is Morikawa officially announcing his presence as one of the next great young golfers in the game, something that Jakovac saw coming when the two first started working together about 15 months ago.
“I said that the first time I was interviewed about him right after he locked his card up last summer and I said the same thing before any of the wins even happened,” Jakovac said. “I said he can get to No. 1 in the world. There’s no doubt in my mind.”
The partnership of Jakovac and Morikawa began in early summer last year not long after Jakovac parted ways with Ryan Moore, who he caddied for for seven and a half years on the Tour. After enjoying some time with his family, Jakovac began looking for his next adventure on the Tour and it wasn’t long before Morikawa got on his radar.
Jakovac said he had never seen Morikawa play before the two paired up for the U.S. Open qualifier in Columbus, Ohio last year – he had only seen the recent Cal grad’s “outstanding” results from college – but it didn’t take long for the two to hit it off. Morikawa shot a 5-under par that weekend to qualify for the U.S. Open and then invited Jakovac to caddy for him in the Canadian Open just days later.
Morikawa once again played well and the partnership was solidified.
“We really never looked back from there,” Jakovac said.
Since then, Morikawa has had a well-documented rapid rise to fame. He’s now won three tournaments, including a major in the PGA Championship, in just 28 career pro events. He currently sits at No. 5 in the world and is one of only four golfers in the last 50 years to win their first major before age 23 or younger, joining Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Seve Ballesteros.
Jakovac said it didn’t take long for him to realize Morikawa’s potential even early on in the partnership.
“I knew pretty right away that he was going to be something special just from how he carried himself and how his attitude is on the golf course and how he’s so good at dealing with adversity and staying in the moment – just all these things that are cliché in golf but are really true,” he said.
Those clichés were on full display at Harding Park two weekends ago, most notably in his record-setting rounds on Saturday and Sunday.
For almost as long as the two have worked together, Jakovac has said that Morikawa is mentally mature beyond his years. While other golfers may let mental mistakes affect their game, Jakovac said Morikawa always remains even-keeled no matter how he’s golfing, not always a common trait for young golfers.
Take, for example, Morikawa’s comeback on his back 9 on Saturday. After going 4-under through the first 11 holes, Morikawa had consecutive bogeys on 12 and 13, costing him a few spots on the leader board.
How did Morikawa follow up those two disappointing holes? By birdieing three of his final five holes to stay two back heading into the final round Sunday.
“He just completely stayed the course,” Jakovac said. “I was trying to explain it to his coach. Like other people in other situations might have started to get a little whiny there or a little emotional about it but you could look at him and not tell if he’s making birdies or bogies at that point. He just went to the next shot after those bogies and was like let’s finish strong. Like that’s supposed to be what I tell to him and he’s telling me.”
Thanks to his mental fortitude, Morikawa stayed in the hunt and ultimately took the lead on Sunday with remarkable holes on 14 and 16, chipping in for birdie on the former to go one-up and making eagle on the latter to create some much-needed separation down the final two holes.
“If he at all emotionally unravels there or gets a little frustrated or say he just doesn’t birdie coming in … he lets those two bogies affect him and he shoots 68 and he’s five back, that’s a completely different world he’s in on Sunday,” Jakovac said.
Additionally, Jakovac pointed to another aspect of Morikawa’s game to show how steady-minded the rising star is. While many pros may hit the range or work on putts after rounds, Jakovac said Morikawa is comfortable enough with himself and his game that he rarely practices after playing.
“I’ve been caddying for him for 14 months now. He’s played, what, 28 pro events? He’s no. 5 in the world,” Jakovac said. “He’s hit shots or putts twice after any round we’ve ever played, which is unheard of on the PGA Tour. I mean guys search for it, they go out and practice after their rounds a little bit even if it’s just a half hour they do it almost every time. We’ve only done it twice in 28 events in 14 months.”
Jakovac said that further goes to show how mentally mature he is, where instead of getting worked up about a bad round, Morikawa just shakes it off, goes home, sleeps on it and gets ready to attack the next day.
“It’s that stuff all the time,” Jakovac said.
Among the other highlights of the weekend for Jakovac came in the form of a gift from Morikawa. Since the tournament took place in San Francisco, the golfers were given customized Giants golf bags, commemorating the World Series titles from the early 2010s.
While Morikawa went to school across the bay, he grew up in Southern California rooting for the Dodgers, so he was less than thrilled at the prospect of toting around a bag emblazoned with orange and black instead of blue and white.
Jakovac recalled that Morikawa joked about getting a Dodger towel to drape over the bag.
“He did not like it,” Jakovac said laughing. “He did not like the bag,”
That worked out well for Jakovac as Morikawa gave him the bag instead. Jakovac said he plans on displaying it in his office at home.
The coming weeks for Jakovac and Morikawa are lined up to be some of their busiest yet. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA Tour has had to make some major adjustments to its schedule. Jakovac said they’re attending multiple events in the next several weeks including the Tour Championship in Atlanta and the U.S. Open in New York.
In between those events is the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort, which will mark the start of the 2020-21 PGA Tour schedule. But Morikawa and Jakovac won’t be attending it. Morikawa has played the event multiple times in the past.
“It’s a scheduling nightmare actually for the Safeway Open. It’s too bad it’s because of COVID. But it’s going to hurt their field for sure,” Jakovac said. “It’s unfortunate because obviously I love that course being from Napa. So hopefully things get back to normal and it gets its good spot back on the schedule.”
Until the duo does return to Napa, where Jakovac starred in his prep days for the Crushers, it’s not a stretch to imagine the next time Morikawa does play in the area he’ll likely be greeted to a similar level of fanfare that Curry receives when he makes public appearances. Who knows what Morikawa will accomplish in the next year?
“Don’t be shocked if he keeps doing it because he wants to be the best,” Jakovac said. “He’s got that drive.”
