Golf: Vintage High grad J.J. Jakovac, caddie for PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa, says 'a lot more to come' for rising star

Jakovac said the historic weekend showing from Morikawa was the biggest highlight of his nine-year career caddying on the PGA Tour so far, and moments like the one he shared with Curry underscore just how special the weekend was. But arguably the biggest takeaway from the weekend is Morikawa officially announcing his presence as one of the next great young golfers in the game, something that Jakovac saw coming when the two first started working together about 15 months ago.

“I said that the first time I was interviewed about him right after he locked his card up last summer and I said the same thing before any of the wins even happened,” Jakovac said. “I said he can get to No. 1 in the world. There’s no doubt in my mind.”

The partnership of Jakovac and Morikawa began in early summer last year not long after Jakovac parted ways with Ryan Moore, who he caddied for for seven and a half years on the Tour. After enjoying some time with his family, Jakovac began looking for his next adventure on the Tour and it wasn’t long before Morikawa got on his radar.