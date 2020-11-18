Golf: Windy, wet conditions can't keep Bautista from dominating Purefect Shootout

Bautista completed the event, which carried a $9,000 purse and was played from the Sovereign tees at 6,948 yards, at 5-under 139. His front nine consisted of two birdies, two bogeys and five pars. He had one bogey, one birdie and seven pars over his back nine.

Winds were out of the south-southwest.

“I played really solid today,” said Bautista, 23, who turned pro three years ago. “It was a battle for sure. I just like to stay committed to every single shot. And that’s the thing, when it is raining and it’s blowing sideways, to just be committed to the shot. If you hit a shot and you’re committed to it, if you don’t hit it well, at least you tried to hit it as best as you can.

“I was shivering the last three holes because of the cold factor. You’re wet and then it’s windy.”

Bautista finished his round with a birdie on the par-5, 473-yard 18th hole by getting up and down after hitting his second shot into a bunker.

“Winning is always a good thing,” he said. “The next tournament starts (Wednesday). I’ll probably have like a nice dinner tonight, celebrate a little bit and then do it again tomorrow and try and win the Napa Open.”