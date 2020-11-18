Golf: Windy, wet conditions can't keep Bautista from dominating Purefect Shootout

AMERICAN CANYON — Windy conditions at Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards added to the challenges facing golfers during the first round of the Purefect Shootout on Monday.
Austin Bautista didn’t back down from the elements, however, shooting a 5-under-par 67 with five birdies and no bogeys to take a one-shot lead in the Golden State Tour event.
On Tuesday, there was a mixture of rain, wind and cool temperatures for the amateur and professional players to deal with in the final round.
But once again, Bautista, a resident of Clearwater, Fla. who learned the game in his homeland of Australia, had the right touch. He carded an even-par 72 and won the two-day, 36-hole mini-tour event by a four-shot margin.
It’s his third win since August. He was presented with a first-place check for $2,500 and a duffel bag with merchandise from tournament hosts Zack Sims and Brandon Duncan of Purefect Golf, a Napa company.
“It’s very, very tough. It was rainy, I think, the whole day, except for the first and the last hole, so I got wet like after the fourth hole,” said Bautista, who played out of Bonnie Doon Golf Club in Sydney, Australia. “It’s so wet, so you’re not going to get the ball running out into the hazards or the vineyards. I know it’s going to stop as long as I hit it exactly where I want to, or somewhere on that line, and I’ll be fine.”
Bautista completed the event, which carried a $9,000 purse and was played from the Sovereign tees at 6,948 yards, at 5-under 139. His front nine consisted of two birdies, two bogeys and five pars. He had one bogey, one birdie and seven pars over his back nine.
Winds were out of the south-southwest.
“I played really solid today,” said Bautista, 23, who turned pro three years ago. “It was a battle for sure. I just like to stay committed to every single shot. And that’s the thing, when it is raining and it’s blowing sideways, to just be committed to the shot. If you hit a shot and you’re committed to it, if you don’t hit it well, at least you tried to hit it as best as you can.
“I was shivering the last three holes because of the cold factor. You’re wet and then it’s windy.”
Bautista finished his round with a birdie on the par-5, 473-yard 18th hole by getting up and down after hitting his second shot into a bunker.
“Winning is always a good thing,” he said. “The next tournament starts (Wednesday). I’ll probably have like a nice dinner tonight, celebrate a little bit and then do it again tomorrow and try and win the Napa Open.”
Bautista is in town for the whole week, as he is entered in the Napa Open at Silverado Resort and Spa. The three-day, 54-hole tournament, which has a $46,750 purse, is hosted by Andy Miller and will be played on the North Course on Wednesday, the South Course on Thursday, and the North Course on Friday. There are 87 players in the field for the Napa Open, now in its third year.
Bautista won a Golden State Tour event, the Temecula Creek Championship, in August. He received $4,000 after shooting 19-under 197.
He shot a 3-under 69 and beat Paul Ferrier of Edinburgh, Scotland in a playoff to win the West Florida Golf Tour’s Tampa Palms Series 1 at the Tampa Palms Golf & Country Club on Nov. 4.
Bautista, the No. 1 amateur in Australia in 2015 and 2016, idolized Adam Scott while growing up. Scott, of Adelaide, Australia, is a 14-time winner on the PGA Tour who won the Masters in 2013. He has 14 international victories, including the 2009 Australian Open and the 2013 and 2019 Australian PGA Championships. He has played on nine Presidents Cup teams.
Bautista played with Scott at the Australian Open in 2017.
“He’s a great guy. He’s got a good head on his shoulders and he remains fairly calm,” said Bautista. “He’s a good player to watch. I look at him as definitely a role model. He is very relaxed out there and he stays pretty calm, so that’s a good thing to look up to for sure and how to do it.”
Connor Blick of Alamo (73-70 – 143), David Na of Alameda (70-73 – 143), Jonathan De Los Reyes of Modesto (70-73 – 143), and Gregor Main of Danville (68-75 – 143) tied for second. Na finished as the low amateur.
Alexander Chin of Pleasanton (72-72 – 144), an amateur, was sixth.
Perry Cohen of La Jolla, CA (72-74 – 146) and amateur Charles Porter of San Francisco (70-76 – 146) tied for seventh.
Porter, who played for Napa Valley College during the 2020 season, is now attending San Francisco City College and playing out of Lincoln Park Golf Course in San Francisco.
“The conditions were super hard. It’s pretty windy and rainy and the putting was super tricky,” said Porter, who won the San Francisco City Championship title in March at TPC Harding Park. “The rain makes it really hard to judge the speed along with the wind.”
Porter is working on his short game at Lincoln Park.
“My ball striking was so good (Monday), but I just was unable to get the ball in the hole as much as I would have liked,” he said. “Today, I was more errant off the tee. It all comes down to wedges and the short game. That’s how you win and that’s really where you score.”
Hayden Hui of Dublin (71-76 – 147) was ninth.
Napa resident Sims (73-75 – 148) finished tied for 10th.
Players were allowed to lift, clean and place in the fairways.
“You definitely had to hit the fairway because we were playing it down in the rough,” said Sims. “But I didn’t experience many bad lies or anything like that. And the greens were really good.”
Sims is looking forward to playing in the Napa Open at Silverado.
“There are going to be some great golfers out there,” he said. “I would assume there are going to be some low scores, depending on conditions. These guys are really good.”
Michael Butler of Napa (76-82 – 158) tied for 28th.
Tim Long of Napa (79-86 – 165), an amateur, was 36th.
Kyle Wall of Napa (87-85 – 172), an amateur, was 40th.
Silverado is the presenting sponsor of the Napa Open.
