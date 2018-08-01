Hello, Napa Valley. I’m Gus Morris and I’ll be one of your local sports reporters for the foreseeable future.
I want to start off by saying I’m thrilled to be here in the valley. I was recently hired by the Napa Valley Register as a sports reporter and will be contributing to the Register as well as the Calistogan and the St. Helena Star, with an emphasis on the latter two.
I look forward to working with Register sports reporters Andy Wilcox and Marty James, Star editor David Stoneberg and reporter Jesse Duarte and new Calistogan editor Cynthia Sweeney. They’ve already made me feel right at home.
As far as coverage, I aim to write periodic columns focusing mainly on local sports angles. Also expect feature stories and game coverage about high school sports.
If you see me at any sporting events — the guy with a laptop and notebook in the bleachers or pacing the sidelines — please come say hi. I’m still getting to know the valley and I think the best way to do that is to know the people who live here.
But let me back up.
Who am I? How did I get here?
While I am still getting to know the Napa Valley more intimately, I’m already somewhat familiar with the region. I grew up in Healdsburg and traveled to this area frequently during my time playing high school sports.
After I graduated from Healdsburg High in 2014, I attended the University of Oregon (Go Ducks!) and graduated this past June with a degree in Journalism and Communication. For three of my four years in Eugene, I worked as a sports reporter for the student paper, the Daily Emerald.
I covered an array of sports and events, including the 2016 NCAA Golf Championships, the 2017 NCAA Track and Field Championships, the 2018 NCAA Softball Regionals and Super Regionals, and the 2017 Final Four. And for my last two years at the paper, I covered Oregon football, which was a treat beyond words.
I also worked as a freelance sports reporter for the Eugene Register-Guard and The Oregonian during my final year at Oregon.
Fortunately, upon graduating a little over a month ago, I was able to avoid the months-long job search that many young journalists face and landed a job at the Register. My first day was July 25.
I am still learning the ropes and getting to know my new beats, but so far I’ve loved every moment of this new adventure.
So, what can you expect from my coverage?
Well, as someone who also grew up in a small community, I understand how personal small town high school athletics are. Just seeing my name and picture in the Healdsburg Tribune growing up was a treat. At the same time, being around high-level Division I college athletics opened my eyes to sports coverage on a larger scale, where you almost always have numerous outlets competing for the same stories and coverage.
On the upvalley beat, I hope to draw on my experience of being a small-town kid and combine that with what I learned covering sports at Oregon. That means you can expect feature stories on student-athletes, coaches, volunteers and what have you, as well as game coverage for any of Calistoga or St. Helena high school sports.
One of my favorite aspects of sports writing is telling the stories of the people who participate in them and that’s what I plan on doing with the upvalley beat.
As far as my columns go, expect similar content. My columns might be a little more infrequent than my other coverage, but I’ll use the space as another area to highlight local achievement. Think more in-depth stories on local angles and pieces that might take longer to produce than your run-of-the-mill profile or feature story.
To be effective at any of this, though, I need to get to know the community better. I’ll be on the ground as much as I can once high school sports start, learning about what makes the upvalley unique and interesting. I’ll always be looking for stories, so feel free to reach out to me with any ideas you might have. All my contact info will be at the bottom of this article and I guarantee I’ll read everything that comes across my desk.
I’m also very active on Twitter, so feel free to follow me there for the latest Napa Valley news, stories and opinions.
I want to say again that I’m thrilled to be here in the Napa Valley and that, for probably the first time in my life, I can’t wait for school to get started.