SAN FRANCISCO – I miss Oracle Arena.
The old home of the Golden State Warriors will always have a special place in my heart, mainly thanks to my dad. He took me to countless games over his 23 years as a season ticket holder.
It was the place where I lost my voice during the We Believe playoff run in 2008, twice. It was the place where, at the age of 6, I saw my first NBA game. It was also the place I learned what a rowdy fan base actually looked and sounded like.
But those days are over. The Chase Center, the Warriors' new home across the bay, tried its best Oracle impression Thursday night. But it just wasn’t the same.
The Warriors might be missing Oracle, too, after their 141-122 loss to the Clippers on the official opening night of their state-of-the-art, $500 million arena. Location may not have changed the outcome, but at the very least it would have made the disappointing performance easier to swallow.
Whether a change in fan demographic, the move away from their already established strong fan base in the East Bay, or the fact that it was a sub-par game all around from the hosts, the normally raucous home crowd was effectively silenced by the Clippers.
For anyone in the Napa Valley who takes interest in the Warriors, this may be the new normal.
Sure, it can be easy to write off Thursday as a blip. The Clippers are billed as one of the league’s best teams and have lived up to that billing this first week of the season, beating the LeBron James-Anthony Davis Lakers on Tuesday before throttling Golden State on Thursday. But Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looked at his team’s performance on Thursday as the first step in what could be a long season chock full of growing pains.
“This is not a one off. This is the reality,” he said. “There are going to be nights like this during the year.”
The reality is that the Warriors are a completely different team from the one that went to five straight NBA Finals and ascended into the conversation of the greatest team of all time. Their current roster boasts nine players younger than 23, and many of their more established ones were picked up on cheap contracts basically out of necessity to fill out the roster.
All the doom and gloom aside, there were positives on Thursday.
Second-year wing Jacob Evans, who appeared in only 30 games his rookie season, went 4-of-6 from three, equaling last year’s season total, en route to a career-high 14 points. D’Angelo Russell, the Warriors' biggest offseason addition, scored the team’s first 10 points.
The atmosphere pregame was naturally abuzz with energy and actually felt like the Warriors were still playing in Oakland. Bits and pieces of Oracle culture were everywhere.
Santana performed the national anthem as only he can, riffing on an electric guitar, a scene that was a hallmark for some of Oracle’s biggest games. Even the music for player intros, the remix of California Love for the Warriors and the Darth Vader theme for the visitors, was the same that was played at Oracle. E-40 sat courtside.
Even with all of its improved amenities and facilities, the Chase Center will likely continue to cater to fans' nostalgia.
An injured Klay Thompson, dressed in a suit sans tie, addressed the crowd before the game.
“I know it’s been an offseason of change, new building. Shout-out to (owners) Joe (Lacob) and Peter (Guber) for their vision coming to fruition. I’ve been seeing these young guys working every day. It’s an exciting time to be Warriors fan. The banners came with us from Oakland.”
He walked off the court to the long, drawing chants of “Waaarrrrrioorsss” that were staples of Oracle home games. It was the loudest those chants would be all evening.
The Clippers jumped out to a 16-2 lead in a flash and countered every Warriors run with one of their own. They led 65-54 at half and put the game away in the third. A Montrezl Harrel dunk with four minutes left in the quarter put the visitors up by 31, drawing a smattering of boos and spurring some of fans to head to the exits.
After the game, players didn’t mince words.
“I’m not a moral victory type of guy,” Draymond Green said. “I’m not leaving this game looking for something to build off on. We f****** sucked and we gotta get better.”
“It’s not a good feeling at all, especially to open up a new building,” said Steph Curry. “… It sucked out there tonight.”
While it was my first time covering the Warriors, their candidness struck me as refreshing, but it also concerned me for the future of this team. Klay may not play this season and Golden State finds itself fighting for one of eight playoff spots in a much tougher Western Conference that has potentially 10 teams vying for the postseason.
The Warriors clearly understand this. Their performance and subsequent postgame comments made that clear to the rest of the basketball world, too.
In the waning minutes of the game, with Golden State down 20, the empty seats outnumbered the occupied ones. But those who stayed until the end proved that the despite the move, Warriors faithful remained. They proved their faith by mustering up several last chants of “Let’s go Warriors” to a lineup of bench players that will likely make up a core part of Golden State's rotation this year, simply because that’s all the team has.
By no means is this meant to be an obituary for a team that is 0-1, but it is a warning of sorts. The Warriors of Oracle Arena are no more. Making the playoffs is no longer a granted. Hell, 40 wins may not even be granted.
A lot still needs to be shaken out this year and plenty will change, as it always does during an NBA season. The Warriors could improve, flip a switch, upset some teams, put it all together, get Klay back and make a run in the playoffs. They could also falter early, drop below a few games below .500 or have a major injury derail their season.
Again it’s Game One, and the season story still needs to be told. But the one thing I keep coming back after to Opening Night is this: I miss Oracle Arena.