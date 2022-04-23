Gymnastics: Boys Junior Olympic Optional Team at Mastery of Sports headed to nationals

The Boys Junior Olympic Optional Team at Master of Sports in Napa has completed the 2022 season and many of its athletes have advanced to National Level championships.

In Level 10, Bryce Cannon overcame an early-season injury to qualify for the National Level Championships. He scored second- and third-place finishes at the Horton Challenge in Texas, as well as first-, second- and third-place finishes at the Wu Guonian Classic in Costa Mesa.

Morgan Stump had a spectacular season in Level 10 with a first-place all-around finish at the Horton Challenge in Texas. He also achieved second place on both the vault and high bar at the Regional Championships, which qualified him for the National Championships.

Noah Pack, in his first year at Level 10, overcame an early-season injury to earn a spot on the podium for the floor event at both the Horton Challenge in Texas and the Regional Championships.

At Level 9, Leif Halstead overcame an early-season injury to achieve qualification for the Western National Championships.

Sebastian Johnson, at Level 9, took first place all-around at the Horton Challenge in Texas and third in the pommel at the Regional Championships. He will advance to the Western National Championships.

Also at Level 9, Sam Oryn notched third-place finishes on pommel, parallel bars and high bar at the Horton Challenge in Texas and will also advance to the Western National Championships.

At Level 8, Landon Cummings dominated the floor and vault. He finished the regular season by winning the vault at the Blackjack National in Las Vegas. His victories in the floor and vault events at the Horton Challenge in Texas earned Cummings the title of State and Regional Champion. He will compete at the Western National Championships as an Event Specialist.

Also at Level 8, Ethan Exum finished an impressive season with seven first-place finishes, three all-around victories, and a second-place finish in the floor event at the Regional Championships. His performance at the State Championship earned him a spot on the Regional All-Star Team. Exum has qualified for Western National Championships.

Next up for Mastery of Sports are the Men’s Western National Championships April 29-May 1 in Reno, and the Men’s National Championships May 11-15 in Mesa, Arizona.

The Boys Optional Team is coached by Bogi Michovsky, who is assisted by Trevor Sennello.

Mastery of Sports, at 253 Walnut St. in Napa, is the only fully equipped Gymnastics and Ninja facility in the Napa Valley and remains one of the largest gymnastics facilities in Northern California. It has state-of-the-art equipment supporting both gymnastics team training and a newly expanded Mastery of Ninja facility. It offers girls and boys classes ranging from toddler to adults and at all skill levels, from beginner through elite levels.

Visit masteryofsports.com for more information.