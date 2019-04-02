Thea Michovsky has been in the gym most of her life, training and working out and also competing as a gymnast year-round.
“I loved it ever since I first set foot in the gym,” Michovsky said Tuesday at Napa’s Gymnastics Zone, a 22,000-square-foot, fully-equipped facility at 253A Walnut St. owned by her parents, Bogi Michovsky and Milena Michovska.
“I’ve been doing gymnastics since I was 2 years old. I have worked very hard. Since I was about 10 years old, I would say I’ve been training for college gymnastics.”
Thea Michovsky, a senior at Napa High School, will attend UC Davis in the fall and join the women’s gymnastics team as an invited walk-on. Michovsky, a Level 10 gymnast and a member of Dream Xtreme in Vacaville, has been accepted to UC Davis and plans to major in neurobiology, physiology and behavior.
Thea’s older sister, Yonni Michovska advanced to the 2017 NCAA Seattle Region championships for UC Davis as a senior. The Napa High graduate represented UC Davis with an at-large berth on the uneven bars.
Michovska was a co-captain and was named to the All-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation team. She was named first-team on the uneven bars after finishing the regular season atop the MPSF rankings.
“With my sister competing there, I know the campus very well and I know the coaches very well,” the 5-foot-3 Thea Michovsky said. “It’s such an honor just to be invited on to the UC Davis gymnastics team. I’m really excited to see how that journey is going to go. I’m very excited for this entire new chapter in my life. It means so much to me.
“Just to get that opportunity is amazing. I’m really excited just to go and be in a college atmosphere.”
Thea Michovsky placed 44th in the Senior “D” Division of the 2018 Women’s Junior Olympic National Championships at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati. The event was hosted by USA Gymnastics and Cincinnati USA Sports Commission. Level 10 is the highest level in the Junior Olympic program, which is just under the elite level, according to jonationals.com.
Michovsky entered the all-around and in all four women’s events – vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.
Qualifying for nationals took place at the Region 1 Championships in Reno, Nevada. Region 1 consists of Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah. USA Gymnastics, based in Indianapolis, is the national governing body for gymnastics in the United States.
“She has a place on the (UC Davis) team,” said Bogi Michovsky. “I’m so proud. It’s beyond the words. It’s such an honor to be part of the team at a Division I school. And Davis is a great school. Making it to Davis is a dream come true. It’s a pretty amazing opportunity just to get there.”
Thea Michovsky finished eighth in a field of 18 gymnasts in women’s Level 10 Senior “D” at the 2019 Level 8-10 State Championships March 16-17. Hosted by Pacific West Gymnastics, the meet was held at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.
She had scores of 9.275 on vault, 9.450 on uneven bars, 9.325 on floor exercise, and 8.625 on beam.
She qualified for the Level 8-10 Regional Championships, April 12-14 at Southpoint Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brown’s Gymnastics is the host. The Regionals is a qualifier for the Level 10 Nationals, May 17-19 at the Indianapolis Convention Center.
Thea Michovsky suffered an injury to her left ankle in early January, just before the competition season was about to start. She strained three ligaments, but was able to return to training after being on crutches for a couple of weeks.
“It’s still a little bit weak and sore. But we’re going to push through it for these next couple of competitions,” said Thea Michovsky, who has been competing in gymnastics since she was 6.
It was the first time this year that she was able to do all-around when she placed at state. She had an all-around score of 36.675.
Thea Michovsky, 18, has also been with Gymnastics Zone and Redwood Empire Gymnastics of Petaluma. She is an honor-roll student and has a 4.0 GPA.
“She has struggled with an injury this year, but has come back very strong,” said Bogi Michovsky. “She’s been competing and bringing solid bars performances throughout the whole season.
“To hold her own after the injury … she did it. She’s very resilient. She’s absolutely talented, but the talent means nothing unless you put the work in. And she did. That’s the best part of it.
“She’s overcome so many obstacles. And that makes you strong. If you set the goals high enough, you always can push yourself to the limit. She’s scratching that limit every year more and more and more. I love to see that. She’s a strong individual and very talented.
“She’s a top notch gymnast. I’m so happy that she chose gymnastics. It’s a tool, a vehicle toward life skills. And it teaches you commitment, dedication, resiliency.”
Bogi Michovsky is originally from Bulgaria, where he was a national team member from 1988 to 1992 and was national high bar champion as an elite gymnast.
Bogi Michovsky attended the National Academy of Sport, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and Sport. He made his coaching debut as head coach at club CSKA-Sofia from 1993-1997 where he earned the title of National Aerobic Head Coach. This led him to participate in four World Aerobic Championships where the Bulgarian Team received first place in 1997 in Perth, Australia.
He moved to the U.S. from Sofia in 1998 and began coaching at Above & Beyond in Napa as head boys coach, and later was an optional-level coach at Redwood Empire Gymnastics.
Milena Michovska is a former gymnast at the National Sports Academy in Bulgaria.