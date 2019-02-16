Sunday, March 3 will be a big day for distance running in the Napa Valley.
There will be three races, each one starting very early in the morning.
There is the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon. The 26.2-mile race, now in its 41st year, begins at 7:30 a.m. in Calistoga and heads south on the Silverado Trail, to the finish-line area at Vintage High School in north Napa.
There is the Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa 5K (3.1 miles). It’s an out and back race, starting and finishing at Vintage. The race has a 7:30 a.m. start.
There is a brand new race — the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Half Marathon. The 13.1-mile race starts at 7 a.m. on the Silverado Trail in St. Helena, near Conn Creek Winery, and follows the same course that the full marathon uses, to reach Vintage.
The marathon and half-marathon are sold-out, with 2,000 runners having registered for each race, according to the event’s website, napavalleymarathon.org. But there is still limited VIP registration available, at a cost of $280 for the full marathon and $255 for the half-marathon.
The event still has openings for its 5K race, which is expected to reach a sold-out field of 550 runners.
“There’s always super-late entrants. I think once we get through this latest round of rain, some people may kind of decide, ‘OK, I’m in,’ ” said Napa’s Michelle La Sala, the founder of Blistering Pace Race Management, who is the event’s race director.
The same finish-line chute, located in the front parking lot of Vintage, will be used for all three races.
With three races, it shapes up as one of the biggest days for road racing in Napa County.
“It shouldn’t be a surprise that people love to come and run in the Napa Valley,” said La Sala. “It’s one of the most beautiful places in the world. We have something really great to showcase.”
La Sala takes over for Rich Benyo and Dave Hill, who retired after 16 years as co-race directors following the 40th annual race last year. Benyo and Hill have each been involved with the race for 30 years.
They will each continue as board members emeritus for at least one more year.
Blistering Pace Race Management, founded in 2016, works in a variety of race management capacities, ranging from staffing to full operational oversight, according to a press release. Other clients include the Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Half Marathon and 5K, the Big Sur Marathon Foundation, the San Francisco Marathon, and the New York City Marathon.
La Sala was hired by the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon board of directors and has a three-year contract as race director.
The Napa Valley Marathon is sanctioned by USA Track & Field. It’s a qualifier for the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials and the Boston Marathon.
NVM’s point-to-point course is USA Track & Field certified.
The event has been supported by 1,200 volunteers each year. Each finisher at Napa receives a race medal.
All proceeds from the NVM, a nonprofit organization which is a member of the Road Runners Club of America and Running USA, are donated to local charities and schools in the Napa Valley region. The NVM awards scholarships to high school students in the Napa Valley each year.
“Obviously, the bones of this race are really good and really strong, as it’s existed for a long time and has a great reputation, which is a great thing to walk into,” said La Sala. “We’ve been working hard this year, obviously on the addition of the half marathon.
“Anyone who comes here, we already have been giving them a really great race experience. If they want to come here to run fast, this is the course to do it. And if they want to come here for seamless organization, and easy running, they’re not having to elbow people because it’s so crowded on the course like a Chicago Marathon or something like that. Those things are never going to change and we’re very proud to be able to make those offerings to people.”
The race has kept to its traditions over all the years. It’s always on the first Sunday of March. For the marathon, the race starts from Rosedale Road and the Silverado Trail in Calistoga, with the point-to-point course taking the runners south, through St. Helena, Rutherford, Oakville, Yountville and to the finish line at Vintage High, off of Trower Avenue.
The new half-marathon race was announced last June by event officials. It’s a new option for runners on race day.
“We wanted to be able to bring more people to the Napa Valley and showcase this really great course that we have had for all these 40 years,” said La Sala. “We wanted to kind of take what we have and be able to share it a little bit more.”
The start and timing of the races are structured so that the “overlap is really manageable,” said La Sala. “Not only for us as race management, but for the runners to still have a really great experience — whichever race they’re in.”
“By the time the half-marathon winner comes in, the 5K should be just about done. And then again the same with the half marathon to the marathon overlap.”
The half-marathon has a 6 ½-hour cutoff time. The marathon has a 6-hour cutoff time. A shuttle bus, stationed at the corner of Silverado Trail and Oak Knoll Avenue, will be actively taking any runners who are still on the race course and transporting them to the finish after the cut-off times. They will receive a race medal.
“We really need to do our due diligence to allow our community and our neighbors to get back to using their roads,” said La Sala.
There will be new signage at the start line for the marathon and half-marathon races, said La Sala.
Men’s and women’s marathon and half-marathon champions each receive a double magnum of wine from Conn Creek. They also get a wine collective, a case of wine that is from different wineries in the Napa Valley.
“They’re going to get a sampling of some of the Valley’s best wines,” said La Sala.
Men’s and women’s marathon and half-marathon champions in the masters division each get a magnum of wine.
Marathon Notes
* The marathon’s annual sports and fitness expo is March 2, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Napa Valley Marriott.
A shakeout 3-mile run is at 8:30 a.m. that day.
* La Sala’s husband, Kevin Pool, won the Napa Valley Marathon in 2013. He is the event’s course director.
* To register, or for more information, visit the marathon’s website at www.napavalleymarathon.org.