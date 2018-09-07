The HealthQuest Masters Power Lifting Team, having participated in the World Association of Benchers and Dead Lifters meets for 14 years, had six members fare well in the 2018 WABDL state championships in Rancho Cordova last Saturday.
HealthQuest racked up six first-place finishes, three state records, and two world records in the qualifying meet for the 2018 WABDL Worlds scheduled Nov. 13-18 in Las Vegas, Nev.
Imre Budai, at 199-220 pounds in the Master Men’s class for ages 68-74, received a Best Lifter Award for setting state and world records in all of his lifts. He placed first in the bench press at 270 pounds, and did the dead lift at 385 pounds and in the push-pull at 645 pounds.
Molly Robert, competing at 149-165 pounds in Class 1 in the 54-60 age group, took first place in the bench press at 126 pounds. It was only the second competition for Robert, who joined the team a year ago.
Flo Robinson, at 124-132 pounds in the Master Women’s class and 68-74 age group, took first place in the bench press at 99 pounds.
Lee Joiner, in the Master Men’s class at 166-181 pound in the 75-79 age group, took first place in the bench press at a state-record 181 pounds.
Kaye Donnelly, in the 68-74 age group at 133-148 pounds in the Master Women’s class, took first place in the bench press at 120 pounds.
Ray Rhodes, in the 68-74 age group at 182-198 pounds in the Master Men’s class, took first place in the bench press at 236 pounds.
Pau Janoff, in the 181-pound, Master Men’s class for ages 61-67, took first place in bench press at 347 pounds.
The team thanks coach Mike Bonifield for his continued dedication and encouragement, Paul Janoff for his lift-off and coaching support during the competition, and the HealthQuest staff for its patience and continued support in accommodating the team’s use of the lifting space each week.