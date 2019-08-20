The HealthQuest Power Lifting Team, having participated in the World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters California State Championships for 16 years, saw all nine of this year's attendees come home from this year's Aug. 10 competition in Sacramento with first-place finishes.
It was a qualifying meet for the 2019 WABDL World Championships, slated for Nov. 13-18 in Las Vegas. Next year’s Worlds are scheduled to be held in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
Molley Robert, in the 54-60 Master Women’s single-ply division, took first place in the bench press at 122 pounds.
Flo Robinson, in the 68-74 Master Women’s single-ply division, took first place and set a state record in the bench press at 110 pounds.
Pamela Robinson, in the 61-67 Master Women’s raw division, placed first in the bench press and set state and world records at 107.8 pounds. She also set state and world records in the dead lift at 133.3 pounds.
Kaye Donnelly, in the 75-79 Master Women’s raw division, placed first in the bench press at 99 pounds.
Ray Rhodes, in the 68-74 Master Men’s single-ply division, took first place in the bench press at 242.5 pounds.
Lee Joiner, in the 80-84 Master Men’s double-ply division, placed first and set state and world records at 170.7 pounds.
Asif Chishti, in the 33-39 Disabled Men’s raw division, placed first and set a world record in the bench press at 170.7 pounds. Chishti is a personal trainer and has been training for his first weightlifting competition for only three months.
Paul Janoff, in the 61-67 Men’s single-ply division, placed first in the bench press at 336 pounds. Janoff also received a Best Lifter award.
Imre Budai, in the 61-67 Men’s raw division, took first place in bench press at 250 pounds, placed first in dead lift at 375 pounds, and took first place in push-pull at 625 pounds.
The HealthQuest Power Lifting Team thanks coach Mike Bonifield for his continued dedication and encouragement. The team also thanks Janoff for his lift-off support during the competition, and thanks the HealthQuest staff for their continued support in accommodating the team’s use of the lifting space each week.