The Heroes of the Valley charity softball tournament returns to Kennedy Park for a fifth year Saturday, with the opening ceremony at 8 a.m. and games starting up until 6 p.m.
Local law enforcement, fire, ambulance and medical personnel are annually invited to play in the event. However, Napa City Police Department Officer Tom Helfrich, the founder of the tournament and tournament director, said no medical personnel will be able to participate due to staff shortages, including defending champion American Medical Response.
“It’s hard for the medical personnel to cover shifts,” Helfrich said, “and it’s fire season and firefighters are pretty spread thin themselves fighting fires in California.”
But last year’s runner-up and the 2017 champion, Napa County Detention Center, is back in the field. Rounding out this year’s teams will be the Napa Police Officers Association, Napa County Deputies Association, Napa State Hospital Police Department, Napa County Probation, Napa California Highway Patrol, Napa CHP Air Operations, and Santa Rosa Police Department.
“It’s all about giving back to the community and, more importantly, getting local agencies and outside agencies together and get to know one another,” said Helfrich, who pitches for the Napa Police Officers Association team. “Seeing the camaraderie amongst others is great.”
Helfrich said the Santa Rosa Police Department and the CHP Air Operations teams play frequently throughout the year, with the latter playing in the City of Napa Parks and Recreation league.
“You get athletes out there, that’s for sure,” he said. “But I’m hoping for little to no injuries this year. In years past, we’ve had a lot of hamstring pulls and some broken bones. We tell the team captains to have their team members stretch out – because we’re all getting older – and they forget to stretch out hamstrings or they pull some kind of muscle About 90% of the injuries are from people either being very competitive or trying very hard. I think one of the broken bones was somebody catching a ball at third base and breaking his finger.”
All proceeds will go to Youth Services of Napa Valley in the kids in the form of clothes, school supplies, after-school programs, food and shelter.
“Your local heroes are playing softball, battling it out for bragging rights, with one goal in common – raising money for the kids who are less fortunate,” Helfrich said.
The majority of the police officers taking part in the event also get together at a local business, either Target or Walmart, for “Shop with a Cop,” an event where children who are less fortunate are given money from these events and get to shop for their families during the Christmas season.
Helfrich said Toni McIntosh, who works for the Napa Police Department as a Youth Services Officer, is behind that.
“Toni, in some way, shape or form, has touched many lives throughout the community and county,” he said. “
Helfrich played football and basketball for Napa High, from which he graduated in 1989. He was a hero as a rookie Napa police officer in 2001, when he tackled a gunman in public to help diffuse a very tense situation.
“I used to play semi-pro football with the Solano Chiefs. They had a lot of guys cut from the NFL so it was competitive,” he said. “Now I play basketball and softball. I like to be very active and play sports with other people. It’s a lot of fun.
“I hope the community comes out there to meet and greet their local heroes. If a family comes out there Saturday, they will see a lot of kid competitive softball being played as an opportunity to meet their local heroes, including firefighters and paramedics. We’ll have great food, with Smokey’s BBQ serving up some great barbecue, a Kona Ice truck, freshly brewed coffee. We’ll be selling event T-shirts and there will be a silent auction with a raffle.”
Items being auctioned or silent-auctioned off include three-day BottleRock concert tickets, tickets for two with parking pass to the Safeway Open, hotel stays in the Napa Valley, a football signed by Charles Woodson, dinner gift cards, and wine.
“It’s a good way for parents to teach their kids how to put down their handheld devices and go meet people in the community,” Helfrich added.
Many of the teams have both men and women on them, but the tournament does not follow coed rules.
“If you have a coed tournament, you have to play by coed rules, like switching softballs. We just go out have a good time and encourage males and females alike to battle it out. Frankly, some of the women are better than the guys, so it’s pretty cool.”