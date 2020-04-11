2019-20 All-County Girls Soccer Superlatives

Player of the Year Finalists
Lizbet Escobedo, Calistoga senior
She made the All-North Central League III First Team for the Wildcats, whose eight wins included one in the playoffs.
Emma Fife, St. Helena senior
She received All-North Central League I First Team honors for the third-place Saints and was their team Most Valuable Player.
“Emma scored seven goals this season and was a great team leader and motivator, but this is only part of her story,” head coach Milton Gallegos said. “She battled a severe calf injury all year that kept her sidelined for several games, and she was missed severely on the field. When she was able to play, she scored, assisted and would play goalie when needed.
“With an underclassman-heavy team, she led these girls with toughness. This culminated in our first playoff game when she played a full game, including overtime, and then was our goalkeeper for the shootout. She blocked Clear Lake's final penalty and scored the winning shot after that. Well deserved for four strong years of service to the St. Helena soccer team.”
Christin Locke, American Canyon senior
The team captain made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team led the fifth-place Wolves with 15 points, on 6 goals and 3 assists. She also received Honorable Mention on the Prep2Prep 2019-20 North Coast Section Team, despite missing three games due to injury.
“There were times where I just wanted to play through my injuries, but my coaches forced me rest and recover,” Locke said. “As a team we also had many injuries and as a captain it was hard and disappointing that we weren’t always at our full potential. However, in other ways it wasn’t too hard and actually brought us closer. I felt like I actually had a bond with each teammate, so checking in with them and encouraging each other came easy. I will miss the connections and relationships I’ve made through Wolves soccer the most. I haven’t chosen where I’ll be going to school yet, but wherever I end up I’m definitely going to try and play soccer there. I love the game.”
Tessa Salvestrin, Justin-Siena sophomore
The All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team selection scored most of the Braves’ goals for the second season in a row, 19 of their 32, and chipped in 2 assists. She also received Honorable Mention on the Prep2Prep 2019-20 North Coast Section Team.
“Tessa wants to play high-level college soccer and her mindset is to be the best,” head coach Eric Branagan-Franco said. “She had a great year but could have been better and should have been better but that's because I am her coach and I know and believe in the potential she has and I have been there more than once as a player and have created players who have been there.”
Mila Valentine, Napa senior
One of the Grizzlies’ captains, she made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team.
“Mila was an intricate part of our attack,” head coach Milton Gallegos said. “Though she wasn't scoring goals in large amounts, most of our plays ran through her. She was a constant distributor to other players and a play caller on the field. On and off the field she was leading her team. We suffered so many injuries and constant lineup changes and she adjusted to each movement and led her team as an on-field ‘coach’ during each game.”
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ava Dominguez, Napa sophomore
She led the Grizzlies with 5 goals, getting 3 of them with a hat trick against American Canyon in a Vine Valley Athletic League contest. She received Honorable Mention on the Prep2Prep 2019-20 North Coast Section Team.
Offensive Player of the Year Finalists
Cydney Adamson, St. Helena junior
She received All-North Central League I First Team honors for the third-place Saints.
Dayana Cardona, Calistoga senior
She made the All-North Central League III Second Team for the Wildcats, whose eight wins included one in the playoffs.
Cyrene Paez, American Canyon junior
The team captain made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team after tallying 3 goals, 2 assists and a team-high 26 steals.
Maile Sittler, Vintage junior
She made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team and received Honorable Mention on the Prep2Prep 2019-20 North Coast Section Team.
Lauren Wagner, Vintage senior
She made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Meredith Cuevas, Vintage junior
The center back made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team after helping the Crushers hold league opponents to 29 goals – 2.5 per game – fewer than any other VVAL team in Napa County.
Defensive Player of the Year Finalists
Diana Calderon-Montañez, Napa junior
The midfielder-fullback made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team after helping the Grizzlies hold league opponents to 34 goals – 2.8 per game – second-fewest of the four VVAL teams in Napa County.
Sofia Conversano, Napa senior
The co-captain and fullback helped hold Vine Valley Athletic League opponents to 34 goals – 2.8 per game – the second-fewest of the four VVAL teams in Napa County.
Chase DeBow, Vintage senior
The center back made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team after helping the Crushers hold league opponents to 29 goals – 2.5 per game – fewer than any other VVAL team in Napa County. She also received Honorable Mention on the Prep2Prep 2019-20 North Coast Section Team.
Jillian Fischer, Justin-Siena sophomore
The varsity returner made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team.
“She played almost every minute this year as my defensive mid and defended against the best player the majority of the time in games and did an amazing job,” head coach Eric Branagan-Franco said. “She was the heart and soul of our team and was nominated by her peers as Co-MVP of the team this year.”
Marilyn Wilms, St. Helena senior
She received All-North Central League I Second Team honors for the third-place Saints.
GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR
Carla Magana, Vintage junior
Vintage gave up a county-low 29 VVAL goals with Magana manning the net in all but one game, one where senior forward Nayeli Cervantes filled in at keeper. Magana was just as healthy and reliable as a junior, when she also named the county’s top keeper.
“I think a lot of it was mental work, always trying to play the game as smart as I could in order to not get injured,” she said. “I always tried my best to be there for my team and, although sometimes mistakes would happen, I knew that I had done what I could for the team and all I could focus on was coming to practice the next day and improving my skills in the box. My teammates and coaches played a huge role in helping me succeed. Whether it was at practice or during a game, they were always so encouraging and helped me keep my head up throughout the season.”
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Kyla Martin, American Canyon sophomore
She led the fifth-place Wolves with 7 goals, made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team, and received Honorable Mention on the Prep2Prep 2019-20 North Coast Section Team.
Newcomer of the Year Finalists
Aminah Hilliard, American Canyon freshman
She made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team after leading the Wolves with 3 assists and scoring a goal.
Olivia Janerico, Justin-Siena freshman
The three-sport standout had 3 goals and 6 assists in the winter, in between leading the varsity cross country team in the fall and pacing the lacrosse team with 7 goals this spring before its season was canceled just four games in due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Olivia has been a nice surprise because she has blended in nicely with the varsity group and has shown tremendous potential in her capabilities as a player,” head coach Eric Branagan-Franco said in midseason.
Erendira Robledo, Calistoga junior
She made the All-North Central League III First Team for the Wildcats, whose eight wins included one in the playoffs.
Ella Turjanis, Napa freshman
She scored 4 of the Grizzlies’ 12 goals this season.
Mabel Wilms, St. Helena freshman
She received All-North Central League I Second Team honors.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Milton Gallegos
For the second school year in a row, he coached a fall, winter and spring high school girls soccer. His 12-6 St. Helena fall team would lead the county in wins and the Saints notched what ended up being the county's only playoff win in the sport. In the winter, his Napa High squad tied for fifth place with American Canyon in the Vine Valley Athletic League and won five games overall. This spring, his Trinity Prep team played only one game before the season was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
