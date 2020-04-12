2019-20 All-Napa County Boys Soccer Superlatives

Player of the Year Finalists
Christian Caldera, Calistoga sophomore
As if leading the football team in most statistical categories wasn’t enough during the fall, he also – in the fall – managed to lead the soccer team with 22 goals and add 2 assists.
“Christian, I believe, was the league’s highest scorer,” head coach Charley Hester said.
Emmanuel Duran, Vintage junior
In his first varsity season, he was voted Offensive Player of the Year by the other Vine Valley Athletic League head coaches as well as to the All-VVAL First Team. He led the two-time VVAL champions with 13 goals overall and chipped in 3 assists. After he scored against every VVAL team, he also found the net in a playoff win over Dublin and in a postseason loss to De La Salle.
“Emmanuel was a big contributor offensively in winning our fourth League title in a row,” co-coach Javier Covarrubias said. “His energy and quickness made it difficult to defend him. His ability to initiate the press with his intelligence and pace caused other teams fits and headaches in playing out from the back.”
Josiah Gutierrez, Justin-Siena senior
The midfielder made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team. In his fourth varsity season, the team captain “always gave 100% on and off field,” head coach Belinda Halloran said.
Salvador Leon, Napa junior
The center back on a three-player back line, the captain “was the heart and soul of our team,” said head coach Rafael Ayala. He was named Vine Valley Athletic League Most Valuable Player by the league’s other head coaches after the Grizzlies conceded only nine league goals.
“Salvador led his team through probably the toughest preseason in the county, with key victories over Wood and Armijo, a tie with St. Ignatius, and respectable losses to St. Francis, Saint Mary's, University and Montgomery – all playoff teams and/or section champions. He has great character and he’s a great student (4.3 GPA) and person.”
Sergio Navarro, American Canyon junior
The left midfielder made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team after leading the Wolves with 10 of their 28 goals and dishing 2 assists. He helped them score in 14 of their 21 games, not including a forfeit loss, and finish fifth in the Vine Valley Athletic league.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jacob Smith, Justin-Siena senior
A striker in his fourth varsity season, he led the Braves with 11 of their 22 goals. He also had many of their 11 goals against Vine Valley Athletic League foes.
“His explosive speed made him one of the more dangerous players to defend, with only a handful of plasters equaling his speed in the league,” said head coach Belinda Halloran.
Finalists
Ian Clark, Napa junior
He led the Grizzlies with 10 goals and was one of the top scorers in the Vine Valley Athletic League.
“He was a key to our success with the challenging schedule we set up, and a great student-athlete,” said head coach Rafael Ayala, adding Clark carries a 4.75 GPA.
Adrian Ayala, American Canyon senior
The forward made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team and finished the season with 5 goals and 7 assists.
Isaac Garcia, Calistoga sophomore
He had 8 goals and 20 assists while co-captaining the Wildcats with Willmer Ulloa.
“They made many key decisions on the field with the players and referees, and Isaac was one of our team leaders in assists. During one of our games that we were leading by several goals, we had a freshman player in at forward who was getting opportunities to shoot on goal but was missing. Isaac took as few seconds during the game to show this player better form.”
Raphael Nadalie, St. Helena junior
The center midfielder led the Saints with 8 assists while scoring 10 goals, including the winner in a 3-2 victory over Lower Lake in the middle of a six-game North Central League I win streak.
“Rafa was our team Most Valuable Player this year,” head coach Ozzie Gallegos said. “He was our most complete player and our true center mid. If he goes, the team goes. If there was a quarterback in soccer he was our guy. He by far had the most awareness on the field and always made sure all players were in play and in the right spot. This is a true midfielder who could start for any team in our county.”
Gerardo Perez, Vintage junior
The third-year varsity starter and team captain was named to the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team after leading the Crushers with 12 assists and adding 9 goals.
“As a focal point up top in our attack, opposing teams would look to game plan against him,” co-coach Javier Covarrubias said. “Gerardo had to work twice as hard to create opportunities for himself and his teammates, making his offensive production all the more impressive.”
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Angel Tapia, Vintage junior
The three-year varsity starter and team captain was named Vine Valley Athletic League Co-Defensive Player of the Year. An anchor in the defense at center back, he helped lead a defense that gave up only 26 goals in 21 games for a stingy goal-against average of 1.24 against a schedule that included six of the top 10 teams in the final North Coast Section rankings.
“He would play the full duration of each match while having the task of marking the opposing team’s most dangerous goal scorer,” said co-coach Javier Covarrubias. “His ability to start the buildup of our attack was an added bonus, along with his leadership and organizing the players in front of him.”
Finalists
Fabio Perez, St. Helena junior
He scored 9 goals and had 5 assists to help the Saints win 14 games this past fall.
“He was one of our best players overall, if not our best,” said head coach Ozzie Gallegos. “He was a big threat on top and with his playmaking ability made us compete in every game. Against Eureka (in a 4-1 playoff-opening win), even though he didn’t find the net, he was responsible for holding the midfield with Raphael (Nadalie) and keeping Diego (Mora) in on the attack. He will be making a big push for league MVP next year.”
Graeson Gamorras, American Canyon junior
The center defender made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team.
Angel Rodriguez, Napa senior
Playing at left or right defensive back, he played every minute of the season and was named Vine Valley Athletic League Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
“He covered the most challenging forwards and played on a three-athlete defense that conceded only 9 goals during the season,” head coach Rafael Ayala said.
Willmer Ulloa, Calistoga junior
The Wildcats’ co-captain finished with 3 goals and 3 assists while making many key decisions on the field with the players and referees.
“Our team had a very low amount of shots at our goal due to Willmer's defensive skills to cut out or stop the attack before the other team had any opportunities to shoot,” said head coach Charley Hester.
Luis Rodriguez, Napa junior
The left back made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team.
GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR
Tanner Griffin, Vintage junior
In his first varsity season, he played every minute of every game in goal, helping anchor a defense that gave up only 26 goals overall – the fewest by any team in the county – while recording 7 shutouts. “His goals-against average was 1.26, which is impressive considering our schedule included games against six of the top 10 teams in the final rankings of the North Coast Section,” said co-coach Javier Covarrubias.
“A strong presence in goal, he gave confidence to the entire team. His distribution and buildup were also important to the overall team success on attack.”
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Landon Leal Ruiz, Vintage sophomore
He went from being a top scorer on the JV to the same for the varsity, finishing as the Vine Valley Athletic League champions’ second-leading scorer with 12 goals while contributing 6 assists. The All-VVAL First Team selection started all 21 games in the defensive center midfield position. He came up big in close games, scoring winning goals against San Ramon Valley, Casa Grande, Petaluma and Napa High.
“He was an expert on free kicks and set pieces and,” co-coach Javier Covarrubias said. “His vision, work rate, and tenacity in the middle of the field many times set the tone and control of the game.”
Finalists
Brandon Diaz, St. Helena freshman
He made 17 starts at center back and became the Saints’ most dependable player at the important defensive position, head coach Ozzie Gallegos said.
“He was one of our taller players and also a threat in the air on defense, clearing balls inside the 18-yard box,” the coach said. “With him in center, we never gave up a goal on a corner kick.”
Caleb Granados, St. Helena senior
A three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball his first three years, he switched his fall sport to soccer this school year and finished as the Saints’ second-leading scorer with 13 goals and had 4 assists. He scored a hat trick in a 4-3 win at Fort Bragg, where St. Helena hadn’t won since 2014, and led the Saints with 5 header goals.
“Caleb was our most dangerous player in the air to score,” head coach Ozzie Gallegos said. “He made a huge impact, not only as our second forward but as our goalie in the playoffs. After losing our starting goalie due to grades, Caleb stepped in with just three days of preparation and kept us in the game against Eureka.”
Wyatt Pitts, Justin-Siena freshman
He helped hold Vine Valley Athletic League opponents to 2.25 goals per game.
“Wyatt is a club basketballer who decided to play soccer this season,” said head coach Belinda Halloran said. “His dynamic energy on the ball made him a valuable defensive midfielder.”
Jose Sanchez, Calistoga sophomore
He was probably the Wildcats’ most improved player.
“He was an inexperienced player but had a great work ethic in practice,” head coach Charley Hester said. “Early in the season he played during some of the games where we were in the lead by several goals, and later in the season scored some crucial goals and made some great defensive plays. I will be counting on him next season to be a starter.”
Jordon Wright, Justin-Siena senior
Playing goalkeeper in his first-ever season of soccer, he gave up just 2.25 goals per game in Vine Valley Athletic League play.
“Jordon showed immense courage and aptitude to apply himself so diligently to one of the most challenging roles in soccer,” said head coach Belinda Halloran.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Ozzie Gallegos, St. Helena
He guided the Saints to the North Coast Section fall playoffs for the first time since 2008. Seeded No. 6 in the Division 1 playoff bracket, St. Helena routed Eureka 4-1 before falling 7-2 to eventual runner-up International. The Saints finished 13-5-1 overall and second in the North Central League I at 9-3.
“This year was a big deal in establishing St. Helena High boys soccer again, as Napa teams took notice,” the coach said. “We’re only graduating five seniors, so this team will be just as competitive next year.”
